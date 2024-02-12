South Africa

Helicopters airborne as fire rages above Kalk Bay in Cape Town

12 February 2024 - 15:46 By TIMESLIVE
Boyes Drive was closed to traffic due to heavy smoke from the blaze above Kalk Bay. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/olko1975

Firefighting crews and helicopters were dispatched to Kalk Bay on Monday as a wildfire raged on the mountain above the suburb.

The Table Mountain National Park said in a post on social media platform X that two Huey helicopters, a spotter aircraft and City of Cape Town #fire and rescue services were responding to the scene along Boyes Drive, near Trappieskop.

Boyes Drive was closed to traffic due to thick smoke engulfing the area.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE:

Recent Cape fires caused by ‘deliberate malicious intent’: Table Mountain National Park

Table Mountain National Park on Friday addressed the surge in fires in Cape Town, saying most of them were caused by “deliberate malicious intent”.
News
3 weeks ago

More than 100 firefighters battle blaze on Cape mountain

More than 100 firefighters were dispatched on Wednesday to help contain a Cape Town wildfire that spread across a mountain.
News
3 weeks ago

Anger as navy starts underwater blasting near Simon's Town

The navy started underwater blasting close to the Simon’s Town naval base on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

Cyber king in race to save Cape Town mountain peak from inferno

‘Wildfire time bomb’ turned into wilderness experience for underprivileged kids.
News
4 weeks ago

Around-the-clock efforts to save animals fleeing raging Simon's Town fire

Dogs, cats, chickens, pigs and tortoises are among animals rescued as the battle to contain the fire at Simon's Town continues.
News
1 month ago
