Firefighting crews and helicopters were dispatched to Kalk Bay on Monday as a wildfire raged on the mountain above the suburb.
Cape Town - Kalk Bay: #FIRE on the mountain slopes - expect delays / diversions pic.twitter.com/zHjoUYcJuh— TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) February 12, 2024
Cape Town - Kalk Bay: #FIRE on the mountain slopes - expect delays / diversions pic.twitter.com/zHjoUYcJuh
The Table Mountain National Park said in a post on social media platform X that two Huey helicopters, a spotter aircraft and City of Cape Town #fire and rescue services were responding to the scene along Boyes Drive, near Trappieskop.
Boyes drive, the turn before Kalk bay pic.twitter.com/W7pNO8Utr0— Esa Solomon 🇿🇦 (@esa_solomon) February 12, 2024
Boyes drive, the turn before Kalk bay pic.twitter.com/W7pNO8Utr0
Boyes Drive was closed to traffic due to thick smoke engulfing the area.
Kalk Bay, Cape Town 🇿🇦Fire happening right now.#KalkBayFire #CapeTown #Fire pic.twitter.com/IsYNl4suKh— Marc In The Matrix⚡️🧠 (@MarcShawnBrown) February 12, 2024
Kalk Bay, Cape Town 🇿🇦Fire happening right now.#KalkBayFire #CapeTown #Fire pic.twitter.com/IsYNl4suKh
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
Helicopters airborne as fire rages above Kalk Bay in Cape Town
Image: 123RF/olko1975
Firefighting crews and helicopters were dispatched to Kalk Bay on Monday as a wildfire raged on the mountain above the suburb.
The Table Mountain National Park said in a post on social media platform X that two Huey helicopters, a spotter aircraft and City of Cape Town #fire and rescue services were responding to the scene along Boyes Drive, near Trappieskop.
Boyes Drive was closed to traffic due to thick smoke engulfing the area.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Recent Cape fires caused by ‘deliberate malicious intent’: Table Mountain National Park
More than 100 firefighters battle blaze on Cape mountain
Anger as navy starts underwater blasting near Simon's Town
Cyber king in race to save Cape Town mountain peak from inferno
Around-the-clock efforts to save animals fleeing raging Simon's Town fire
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos