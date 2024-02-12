South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination of Bongani Ntanzi in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

12 February 2024 - 10:42 By TimesLIVE
The cross-examination of accused No 2, Bongani Ntanzi, in the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa is continuing at the Pretoria high court on Monday.

The first accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, previously told the court questions in the pro forma document allegedly answered by him before he made a confession were never asked.

While he conceded Col Mhlanganelwa Mbotho did ask him questions that he can't remember while writing on a document, he said he doesn't remember being asked the questions in the document as read out by the state in court.

I don't remember the questions posed to me by Mbotho. I don't remember, but the questions read by the state, I don't recall Mbotho asking me,” he said.

READ MORE:

Muzi Sibiya says questions on pro forma document were 'never asked'

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, the first accused in the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, has told the Pretoria high court that questions in the pro ...
News
5 days ago

Accused Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya protests innocence at Meyiwa trial

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya took the witness stand on Monday to contest the admissibility of a confession statement he claims ...
News
1 week ago

Meyiwa murder-accused denies being read his rights or seeing contents of document he was ‘forced to sign’

Muzi Sibiya said he feared for his life as he had been assaulted and threatened.
News
6 days ago

If Bongani Ntanzi was suffocated with a plastic bag, there would be no way to tell as marks fade, state witness says

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi's right to privacy was breached by the dentist who examined him in 2020, his advocate Thulani ...
News
1 week ago
