'Connected Wealth' is a winning approach for SA's Top Private Bank

Nedbank Private Wealth has solidified its position as a leading partner in wealth management with its strong performance at several prestigious industry awards last year.

Not only was it ranked Africa’s Best Private Bank at the 2023 Global Private Banking Innovation Awards, but it won an incredible 11 accolades at the 2023 Intellidex Top Private Banks & Wealth Managers Awards.

This includes:

Being named SA's Top Private Bank; and

Having employees' Redesh Singh and Louise Davies triumph in the new Top Private Banker category, claiming first and second place respectively.

Nedbank Private Wealth is exceptionally proud of these two awards, in particular, as they are proof that it's “on track” when it comes to connecting its high-income clients to the financial solutions, services and expertise needed to grow their wealth — in a way that suits their lifestyles.

Termed “Connected Wealth”, this approach is based on the understanding that each financial decision a client makes is connected through invisible threads to other aspects of their life. It therefore combines private banking and structured lending, short and long-term insurance, fiduciary services, award-winning collaborative investments capabilities, stockbroking and philanthropy.

Connected Wealth stems from Nedbank Private Wealth's globally integrated advisory services, which give clients access to unique opportunities and insights from local and international experts and 24/7/365 client service available: face to face, over the phone, or online.

Though the financial services provider considers winning the SA's Top Private Bank and Top Private Banker accolades to be the overall highlight of its performance at the 2023 Intellidex Top Private Banks & Wealth Managers Awards, it is equally appreciative of the other honours it received:

It was named the winner in the Wealthy Family archetype (Wealth Management) and Young Professional and Retiree archetypes (Private Bank) categories.

Wealthy Family archetype (Wealth Management) and Young Professional and Retiree archetypes (Private Bank) categories. It ranked second in the Top Wealth Manager (Large Institutions) category, the People's Choice (Private Bank) category and the Entrepreneur and Executive archetypes (Private Bank) category; and

It secured third place in the Lump Sum Investor archetype (Private Bank) category.

These awards act as motivation for the Nedbank Private Wealth team to continue to raise the bar, says interim managing executive Nandiswa Mxokozeli.

“We will keep pushing the boundaries, setting new benchmarks and delivering unparalleled value to successfully guide our clients through the complexities of local and international wealth management and ensure the stability and sustainability of their individual, family and generational wealth.”

This article was sponsored by Nedbank Private Wealth.