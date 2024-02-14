'Insincere' DA fails dismally in its bid to dissolve eThekwini council

Visvin Reddy, from ADeC, said the council dissolution would not remove the ANC but give them more power.

“You’re saying you don't want the ANC in power, but the dissolution of the council will bring back the ANC because an ANC MEC will appoint administrators aligned to their party, with no oversight,” he said.

“You’re taking eThekwini from the pot into the fire. You’re misleading the people.”

Reddy alleged there were some DA councillors who came to them pleading for them to oppose the motion, an allegation that was repeated by at least two other councillors from the smaller parties.

Nkosenhle Madlala, from the ANC, said the motion was “a call for chaos”.

“Dissolving this council because we’re experiencing challenges betrays a deep-seated lack of care for the wellbeing of the residents. Dissolving council will not make this city the land of milk and honey — it will plunge us into more trouble because from tomorrow there would be no leadership in this city.”

The PFP's Tariq Mohamed argued that the majority of the city’s challenges stemmed from years of suffering multiple disasters that were out of its control.

“The root cause of our challenges in the city are multifaceted issues that require a co-ordinated effort from national level and a provincial response — and not a dissolution of a local council.”

Other councillors called out the party for “giving up on the council” after just two years, despite having three representatives in the executive council and 59 councillors overall.

