It’s just a sharp right turn from Sharprite to Shoprite
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
Social media is abuzz after some people found it weird that just opposite the popular retailer Shoprite on Robert Sobukwe street in Sunnyside, Pretoria, there is a store named Sharprite.
While some see it as “pushing your luck” due to the familiarity, some think the competition between Shoprite and Sharprite is welcomed.
TimesLIVE visited both supermarkets on Wednesday.
As one stands outside the door of Sharprite and looks on the “sharp right” turn, opposite the street you find Shoprite.
Inside Sharprite, the store boasts about eight isles stocked with everything from sugar, bedding essentials to water taps. But what sets the store apart from Shoprite is that many of their products are offered in bulk.
Sharprite also has no fridges in store so there are no refrigerated items in stock.
