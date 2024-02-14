South Africa

Man found dead at vandalised substation in Roodepoort

14 February 2024 - 07:03 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A man's burnt body was found at the damaged substation.
A man's burnt body was found at the damaged substation.
Image: City Power

A man died after being electrocuted at the mechanical workshop substation in Roodepoort in what is suspected to be a failed case of attempted theft or vandalism.

The suspect’s body, which has burnt beyond recognition, was found inside the station on Tuesday when City Power employees reported for duty.

It was not immediately clear what he tampered with that triggered the electric shock.

“From preliminary information, it appears he broke one of the steel doors and forced entry.

“The station was severely vandalised and could require a new switchgear and/or ring main units,” City Power said.

The substation was isolated to allow authorities to carry out investigations.

Power supply to customers in parts of Florida, Hamberg and surrounding areas was affected. City Power said its operators would start working to restore power supply after police cleared the crime scene.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Security personnel in Pretoria East substation held at gunpoint by vandals

Security personnel were held at gunpoint in the early hours of Monday at the Heartherly power substation in Pretoria East.
News
4 months ago

Cable theft in Johannesburg persists at an alarming rate

The City of Johannesburg is alarmed at the rate of cable theft and urged residents to work with it to guard essential infrastructure.
News
1 year ago

Illegal connections, vandalism and overloading of network leave Mabopane communities in the dark

Some areas experience power cuts that last up to 48 hours
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Woman who hired hitman to kill two relatives gets 30 years in jail South Africa
  2. Eskom senior technician in court on fraud and corruption charges South Africa
  3. 'Connected Wealth' is a winning approach for SA's Top Private Bank South Africa
  4. CCTV cameras, upgraded car plates and more to combat crime in Gauteng South Africa
  5. Controversial Aarto demerit system hit by further delays news

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a car crash