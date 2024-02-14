“There's a lot of water coming from the ground and that is causing havoc [in one section],” he said.
Mooifontein cemetery in spotlight as ‘video’ of squatters at gravesite emerges
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo
Makeshift dumping sites, barely discernible and “sinking” tombstones and large chunks of missing fencing. These are some features that characterise Mooifontein cemetery in Thembisa.
The graveyard came under scrutiny after a video was shared on social media showing what appears to be squatters taking up residence on some tombstones.
Of particular focus was an elaborate tombstone that resembles a small house in which a squatter created a makeshift bedroom.
Discarded clothing and rubbish are seen strewn next to a dilapidated tombstone and its neighbouring stones.
It remains unclear when the video was taken but it was shared on social media at the weekend. Some users denied it was taken at Mooifontein.
Recently Ekurhuleni MMC for environment and waste management Leshaka Manamela led his department on a clean-up campaign at the cemetery. Two months before that the Thembisa community forum embarked on a similar campaign after complaints about the state of the cemetery.
A visit to Mooifontein on Tuesday revealed a world of contrasts within the vast site.
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo
While access to the cemetery is controlled at the main entrance by a security guard, parts of the concrete palisade fencing have been removed.
Tombstones are littered across the vast cemetery, which stretches from Thembisa to Birch Acres, and in some parts they are almost buried under the tall and unkempt grass.
Some portions look regularly maintained while others have been left to blend in with nature. In one section of the cemetery, an emptied dump site lies metres away from tombstones.
The forum's Xolani Mnisi detailed the organisation's challenges in keeping the cemetery clean and secure.
While it was difficult to verify the authenticity of the video, Mnisi confirmed vandalism, theft and poor maintenance were common features at the cemetery.
He said while municipal workers often cut the grass, this was confined to certain sections and others remained neglected.
Another issue was that of tombstones submerged in water in some parts, making it difficult for loved ones to access them during visits.
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo
“There's a lot of water coming from the ground and that is causing havoc [in one section],” he said.
The issue had been flagged in the past, resulting in a resolution to close the cemetery, but this was vehemently opposed by residents, according to Mnisi.
The presence of an informal settlement next to Mooifontein added to the problems, as residents often use the cemetery as a shortcut and dumping site.
Mnisi said they tried to address the issue by asking the MMC and ward councillor to fix the broken fencing adjacent to Vusimuzi informal settlement.
“We [also] want them to give services to these people so they stop dumping rubbish in the cemetery. We're still having talks with them but at least since we cleaned up [some parts] it looks okay,” he said.
Mnisi cited the example of a spot where a heap of rubbish had been cleared during their last clean-up. Three months later, waste is piling up again.
He confirmed another clean-up had been scheduled for the Easter weekend, traditionally a time when people visit the graves of their loved ones to tidy up, and said they expected a big turnout from residents.
City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said the city condemned repeated desecration of burial sites.
“People must [also] be respectful of their own [loved ones' resting places]. You don't expect crimes to be committed there because these are cemeteries.
“You can't have security guards at every corner. It's too expensive. You'll have a guard at the gate or entrance but they steal the fencing on the other side.”
He said the city regularly replaced broken fencing at cemeteries but soon after it was vandalised again.
The city appoints service providers on a three-year contract to maintain the graveyards and provide security, he said.
Dlamini said using graveyards as a dumping site “said a lot” about society.
“You must not make this a security issue but a societal one because, as residents, what informs you to dump rubbish where your loved ones are buried?”
