South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

14 February 2024 - 10:26 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The murder trial of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa is continuing before the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

During cross-examination of one of the accused, Bongani Ntanzi, the court heard how police officers allegedly lied about the circumstances of Ntanzi's arrest.

Ntanzi and another accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, have alleged they were assaulted and forced to confess to Meyiwa's murder.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

State accuses Meyiwa murder suspect of tailoring evidence

The state, in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Tuesday, accused the first suspect in the murder case, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya of fabricating a story ...
News
1 week ago

Muzi Sibiya says questions on pro forma document were 'never asked'

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, the first accused in the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, has told the Pretoria high court that questions in the pro ...
News
1 week ago

'I never confessed': Sibiya denies admitting involvement in killing Senzo Meyiwa

An accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial alleges plastic-bag torture was used to force him to sign a pre-written confession, which was false as he knew ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Woman who hired hitman to kill two relatives gets 30 years in jail South Africa
  2. Eskom senior technician in court on fraud and corruption charges South Africa
  3. 'Connected Wealth' is a winning approach for SA's Top Private Bank South Africa
  4. CCTV cameras, upgraded car plates and more to combat crime in Gauteng South Africa
  5. Mooifontein cemetery in spotlight as ‘video’ of squatters at gravesite emerges South Africa

Latest Videos

Bafana Bafana receive rapturous welcome on their return home
Gwede Mantashe defends cadre deployment and will continue to do so