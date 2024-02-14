The murder trial of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa is continuing before the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
During cross-examination of one of the accused, Bongani Ntanzi, the court heard how police officers allegedly lied about the circumstances of Ntanzi's arrest.
Ntanzi and another accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, have alleged they were assaulted and forced to confess to Meyiwa's murder.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC
