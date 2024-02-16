South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

16 February 2024 - 10:24 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The trial of five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa is continuing on Friday at the Pretoria high court.

The state has accused the first suspect in the murder case, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, of fabricating a story and tailoring evidence.

“I put it to you that you are fabricating a story. You are tailoring the evidence as you go along,” said prosecutor Ronnie Sibanda.

This after allegations made by Sibiya, including that  lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda was present when he was forced to sign an alleged confession statement.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

State accuses Meyiwa murder suspect of tailoring evidence

The state, in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Tuesday, accused the first suspect in the murder case, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya of fabricating a story ...
News
1 week ago

'I never confessed': Sibiya denies admitting involvement in killing Senzo Meyiwa

An accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial alleges plastic-bag torture was used to force him to sign a pre-written confession, which was false as he knew ...
News
1 week ago

Meyiwa murder-accused denies being read his rights or seeing contents of document he was ‘forced to sign’

Muzi Sibiya said he feared for his life as he had been assaulted and threatened.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Tsotsi' star Presley Chweneyagae’s foundation 'used to swindle lotteries arts ... South Africa
  2. 31 pharmacy students stricken by ‘eyesight problems’ at Sefako Makgatho ... South Africa
  3. It’s just a sharp right turn from Sharprite to Shoprite South Africa
  4. Lenasia businessman arrested after mini substation found at his premises South Africa
  5. 'It's risky but we have to do it': sex workers on Joburg's mean streets South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA mp slams Lucas' 'load-shedding is not the end of world' comment