A Durban man and his girlfriend, who were arrested in KwaMashu on Sunday after a video of an alleged assault at the Pavilion Mall went viral, are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said police tracked a man seen “brutally assaulting” a three-month pregnant woman in a video circulated on social media on Thursday.
In the video, a group of men are seen attempting to restrain the man.
Police arrested the 34-year-old and his girlfriend, who are expected to appear in the Pinetown magistrate’s court.
“The assault on this vulnerable woman is an affront to the principles of humanity and decency. Such horrendous acts have no place in our society and those responsible must face the full might of the law,” said Khoza.
Couple to appear in court over 'assault of pregnant woman' at Durban mall
“We demand swift justice and we are pleased the police acted swiftly, arresting the suspects in less than 48 hours.”
She emphasised the urgent need for accountability in addressing gender-based violence, calling on communities to “eradicate the toxic culture that perpetuates violence against women”.
Khoza also commended police for action in another case involving the discovery of two women's bodies dumped in the uMngeni area, near Clermont.
“We have been informed while pursuing leads in this murder case, police encountered four suspects who opened fire. The police retaliated, fatally wounding all four. Three firearms were recovered.”
