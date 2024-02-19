Mom berated for refusing to enroll children in government school

The wife is unemployed and lives with the children in a plush lifestyle estate in the city.
The husband told the court his costs exceed his monthly salary and he has been taking out loans to cover the shortfall, providing proof of this through financial records.
He earns a net monthly salary of R40,779 but has expenses of R41,438.61 before paying the children’s school fees and maintenance payment due to his wife. He said he managed to pay the school fees and maintenance payments by taking out loans with financial institutions including FNB, Discovery Bank, WesBank/Direct Axis, Old Mutual and Absa.
He was previously able to meet his obligations because he took out a R600,000 loan, secured by a bond over his property, and used the loan to pay his arrears and ongoing maintenance obligations, but these funds have been depleted.
The wife obtained an attachment order against his retirement annuity last year, securing a payout of R277,653 which she used to pay the 2023 arrears in school fees and her legal bill. The outstanding school fees at the time amounted to R79,764.
Under their maintenance order, the husband must pay R6,000 a month per child in maintenance, R5,000 a month to his spouse, the electricity account at the property where they live and the children's “comprehensive educational costs”.
He argued the maintenance order did not preclude them moving to a cheaper institution.
The wife contended that moving the children to another school would not be in their best interests, particularly not to a government school as they were “accustomed to their private school environment”.
In her ruling handed down on Friday, Adhikari said: “In light of my concern that the children were not attending any school at all, I stood the matter down to give the parties the opportunity to try reach an agreement about enrolling the children [at the government school]. The parties were unfortunately unable to reach agreement.”
The wife wanted an order compelling her husband to pay for their admission to the private school again this year, saying he was in arrears for not doing so and he should be held in contempt.
The judge said he was not in arrears, as the amount the wife was referring to would be for the children to be enrolled at the private school this year.
Her refusal to consent to the enrolment of the children into any school other than their old one has resulted in the children not attending school at all.
“Her conduct is unreasonable and manifestly not in the interests of the minor children,” Adhikari said.
Her attempt to rope in her in-laws was also dismissed as being without legal merit. Her response to her husband providing doctor's proof of his bedridden mother's ill health was described by the judge as “callous”.
Their divorce action is under case management with another judge and she recommended this be finalised with speed.
“It is clear the litigation in respect of interim maintenance will continue unabated until the divorce is settled or finally determined by a court. It further appears [her] legal representatives are either unwilling or incapable of bringing any sort of sense to bear on the process. It is in the interests of the minor children and in the interests of the proper administration of justice that the divorce is finalised as soon as possible.”
TimesLIVE
Mom berated for refusing to enroll children in government school
Image: 123RF
A Cape Town woman who is refusing her estranged husband's request to enroll their children in a government school to save costs has come in for flak from a judge.
The wife has been involved in acrimonious and prolonged divorce proceedings with her husband for five years. She brought an application for him to be jailed for contempt for failing to pay fees at a pricey private school this year in violation of a maintenance order. If he could not come up with the cash, she wanted his elderly parents held liable for the fees.
Acting judge Mushahida Adhikari from the Western Cape High Court has turned her down.
The two children have been attending a private school where the fees exceed R270,000 a year.
The husband obtained admission for them to attend a government school from January where the annual school fees are R43,525.
The wife refused to let them move to the cheaper school.
The wife is unemployed and lives with the children in a plush lifestyle estate in the city.
The husband told the court his costs exceed his monthly salary and he has been taking out loans to cover the shortfall, providing proof of this through financial records.
He earns a net monthly salary of R40,779 but has expenses of R41,438.61 before paying the children’s school fees and maintenance payment due to his wife. He said he managed to pay the school fees and maintenance payments by taking out loans with financial institutions including FNB, Discovery Bank, WesBank/Direct Axis, Old Mutual and Absa.
He was previously able to meet his obligations because he took out a R600,000 loan, secured by a bond over his property, and used the loan to pay his arrears and ongoing maintenance obligations, but these funds have been depleted.
The wife obtained an attachment order against his retirement annuity last year, securing a payout of R277,653 which she used to pay the 2023 arrears in school fees and her legal bill. The outstanding school fees at the time amounted to R79,764.
Under their maintenance order, the husband must pay R6,000 a month per child in maintenance, R5,000 a month to his spouse, the electricity account at the property where they live and the children's “comprehensive educational costs”.
He argued the maintenance order did not preclude them moving to a cheaper institution.
The wife contended that moving the children to another school would not be in their best interests, particularly not to a government school as they were “accustomed to their private school environment”.
In her ruling handed down on Friday, Adhikari said: “In light of my concern that the children were not attending any school at all, I stood the matter down to give the parties the opportunity to try reach an agreement about enrolling the children [at the government school]. The parties were unfortunately unable to reach agreement.”
The wife wanted an order compelling her husband to pay for their admission to the private school again this year, saying he was in arrears for not doing so and he should be held in contempt.
The judge said he was not in arrears, as the amount the wife was referring to would be for the children to be enrolled at the private school this year.
Her refusal to consent to the enrolment of the children into any school other than their old one has resulted in the children not attending school at all.
“Her conduct is unreasonable and manifestly not in the interests of the minor children,” Adhikari said.
Her attempt to rope in her in-laws was also dismissed as being without legal merit. Her response to her husband providing doctor's proof of his bedridden mother's ill health was described by the judge as “callous”.
Their divorce action is under case management with another judge and she recommended this be finalised with speed.
“It is clear the litigation in respect of interim maintenance will continue unabated until the divorce is settled or finally determined by a court. It further appears [her] legal representatives are either unwilling or incapable of bringing any sort of sense to bear on the process. It is in the interests of the minor children and in the interests of the proper administration of justice that the divorce is finalised as soon as possible.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
‘I didn’t know spanking my child was a crime’: father awaits sentencing for assault
Woman sentenced to jail for blocking ex from seeing his child in contempt of two court orders
Hands off your abused wife’s government pension, judge tells dad
Curious case of jewellery and millions in cash that vanished from safe during acrimonious divorce in Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos