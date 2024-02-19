South Africa

WEBINAR | Unpacking the 2024/2025 budget speech with finance minister Enoch Godongwana

Join RMB and the Sunday Times for an insightful post-budget analysis featuring leading finance experts on Thursday, February 22

19 February 2024 - 08:55
Sponsored
What are the government's economic priorities for the 2024/25 fiscal year? Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the national budget speech on February 21 2024.
Image: Getty Images via RMB

Who better to provide invaluable business insights into the 2024/2025 budget speech than the man who will be delivering it in parliament this week? 

RMB, in partnership with the Sunday Times, invites you to join finance minister Enoch Godongwana and other leading finance experts for a virtual post-budget analysis on Thursday.

This online event aims to unpack the national budget for the 2024/2025 fiscal year, providing a nuanced understanding of what the government's economic priorities mean for you and your business, as well as to explore the economic growth opportunities that exist not only in SA, but across the broader continent.

Event details:

  • Date: Thursday, February 22
  • Time: 8.30am to 11am
  • Agenda:
    • 8.30am: Opening remarks by SABC business news anchor and MC Nastassia Arendse. 
    • 8.35am: Welcome by RMB CEO Emrie Brown.
    • 8.55am: Welcome by Sunday Times editor S’thembiso Msomi and columnist Sam Mkokeli.
    • 9am: Keynote address by Godongwana.
    • 9.40am: Panel discussion, moderated by Arendse, and featuring Godongwana, Isaah Mhlanga, RMB chief economist, and Itireleng Kubeka, Deloitte Africa's MD of tax and legal.
    • 10.40am: Q&A. 
    • 11am: Final remarks.
  • Venue: Online

Click here to register your virtual seat for this free event.

This article was sponsored by RMB.

