South Africa

Labour court sets aside arbitration award against Jeremy Vearey

The court found that the detective did not get a fair trial at arbitration

20 February 2024 - 21:35
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former top Western Cape detective Jeremy Vearey.
Former top Western Cape detective Jeremy Vearey.
Image: SUPPLIED

The labour court on Tuesday reviewed and set aside an arbitration award made in 2021 that found the dismissal of Western Cape head of detectives Jeremy Vearey was substantively fair.

The court found that Vearey did not get a fair trial at arbitration. 

However, judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker said her judgment did not make any findings as to whether Vearey was guilty of the charge against him, and if so, whether the sanction of dismissal was fair. 

The judge said this needed to be determined anew before the safety and security sectoral bargaining council, but before another arbitrator. 

Vearey was dismissed by the police in May 2021 after a disciplinary process against him found his posts on his personal Facebook profile constituted disrespect and/or brought the national commissioner of police into disrepute.

In November that year, the bargaining council found that his dismissal was substantively fair. 

Vearey took that decision on review at the labour court and the police opposed it. 

In her judgment, Rabkin-Naicker said Vearey was not charged with incitement of others to commit unlawful acts. 

“However, the award and transcript of the proceedings reflect that the (police’s) evidence was heavily weighted to support the proposition that he had misconducted himself in this way.”

She said the actual charge against Vearey for which he was found guilty was clearly framed. 

 TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Cops who raised alarm on Dr Magudumana’s crimes and caught Rosemary Ndlovu get promotions

A constable who alerted police to Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s crimes and a sergeant who caught Rosemary Ndlovu were promoted at a special police service ...
News
1 day ago

TOM EATON | From Russia with love: the meeting of minds ... and Fikile

According to crime stats, the ANC secretary-general has played it safe by visiting Moscow
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Where Cyril gets race right and then wrong

It wasn’t apartheid that forced Ramaphosa to appoint lemons like Bheki Cele to police, writes Peter Bruce.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

CRIME STATS | Massive DNA backlog finally cleared, Cele confirms

After years of dealing with a crippling DNA backlog, police minister Bheki Cele has announced it has finally been cleared.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gunmen rob motorists on M2 off-ramp near Gold Reef City during traffic gridlock South Africa
  2. Mom berated for refusing to enroll children in government school South Africa
  3. Wendy Mbatha and boyfriend in court over 'assault' of pregnant woman at Durban ... South Africa
  4. Primrose school pupil had WhatsApp group to ‘plan attack’ on three teachers ... South Africa
  5. School pupils take to the skies in project opening doors for a new generation ... South Africa

Latest Videos

John Steenhuisen's 'dubula nyanga' comment
Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4