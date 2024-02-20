South Africa

Midnight rescue after rock climber falls on Table Mountain

20 February 2024 - 11:56 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Technical rescuers responded after the woman was injured while scrambling from the top of a climbing route.
Technical rescuers responded after the woman was injured while scrambling from the top of a climbing route.
Image: Mountain Club of SA - Search And Rescue

It was a dramatic midnight rescue for a 37-year-old rock climber who survived a fall high on Table Mountain.

Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) said on Tuesday the Capetonian fell above the Africa Crag climbing route "but was saved by her safety rope. Injuries to her leg immobilised her where she landed".

A rescue team reached the top of the mountain via the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway.

"The technical team hauled the woman to safety with rescue ropes, taking her to safety shortly before midnight," said WSAR.

The climber was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The team, including a provincial health EMS paramedic, abseiled down to the injured climber, who was raised to the top of the cliff in a stretcher.
The team, including a provincial health EMS paramedic, abseiled down to the injured climber, who was raised to the top of the cliff in a stretcher.
Image: WSAR

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Umhlali stumps up R100k to replace KZN search and rescue dog Dante

A crowdfunding initiative has raised R100,000 to pay for the successor of one of the most valuable members of KwaZulu-Natal’s Umhlali search and ...
News
2 days ago

‘This is unbearable’: no trace of German tourist one year after mugging on Cape hiking trail

Extensive searches by police, rescue services, volunteers and community failed to yield any positive leads on his whereabouts
News
4 days ago

'Mugger' pepper-sprayed by hikers falls to his death on Table Mountain

An alleged mugger who robbed hikers on Kasteelpoort hiking trail near Camps Bay in Cape Town fell and died while trying to flee from a crime scene ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mom berated for refusing to enroll children in government school South Africa
  2. Primrose school pupil had WhatsApp group to ‘plan attack’ on three teachers ... South Africa
  3. School pupils take to the skies in project opening doors for a new generation ... South Africa
  4. State obtains order to preserve R700k found in car of Northern Cape public ... South Africa
  5. Consumers will feel the pain in their pockets after fuel price hikes kick in South Africa

Latest Videos

John Steenhuisen's 'dubula nyanga' comment
Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4