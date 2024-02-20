Two in court for theft of R7m from Guardian's Fund

Two men whose companies allegedly unlawfully received millions from the Guardian's Fund appeared in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face charges of fraud, theft and money laundering involving R7.3m.

Prajeev Maharaj, 31, and Navin Ramsewak, 42, who appeared along with Ridgeville Investments 2000 and LMJ General Trading Pty Ltd, were released on bail of R20,000 each.

“The state alleges that on April 6 2023, unauthorised electronic transfers were made into the account of Ridgeville Investments 2000, in which Maharaj is a director, and LMJ General Trading Pty Ltd, in which Ramsewak is a signatory of the bank account of the company,” the NPA and the Hawks said in a joint statement.

The Guardian's Fund is administered by the master of the high court and receives and manages money on behalf of people who are legally incapable or do not have capacity to manage their own funds. These include orphans and minors.

The case was postponed until April 25 for further investigations.

