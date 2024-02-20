South Africa

Wendy Mbatha and boyfriend in court over 'assault' of pregnant woman at Durban mall

20 February 2024 - 14:09 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Wendy Mbatha and Senzo Cele appeared briefly in the Pinetown magistrate's court
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Wendy Mbatha, influencer and sister of actress Nomzamo Mbatha, and her boyfriend Senzo Cele made a brief appearance in the Pinetown magistrate's court on Tuesday. 

Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said Cele, 35 and Mbatha, 40 were arrested in KwaMashu on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman at the Pavilion mall on Thursday.

The arrest came after a video of the alleged assault went viral on social media with many condemning the attack. 

In the video, several men are seen attempting to restrain a man punching a woman, who is apparently three months pregnant. 

Prosecutor Olwethu Mdladlamba said the couple were charged for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to Snothile Gumede. They also allegedly spat on her.

Mdladlamba said video footage, witness statements and a J88 form from Gumede (detailing the injuries) were still outstanding.

Defence advocate Vusi Khathi said he was concerned the couple had been arrested pending the finalisation of the investigation. 

He said his clients were self-employed. Cele is a money lender and sells skin products while Mbatha is a COO of a company.

Magistrate Nompumelelo Ndlovu set bail at R1,500 each and adjourned the case to April 29 for further investigation.

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza praised police for acting swiftly to arrest the alleged attackers.

“The assault on this vulnerable woman is an affront to the principles of humanity and decency. Such horrendous acts have no place in our society and those responsible must face the full might of the law,” said Khoza.

TimesLIVE

