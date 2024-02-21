“Compromised animals were discovered, including diseased and injured animals. The NSPCA humanely euthanised eight cows aboard the ship and others were found dead. NSPCA veterinary consultant Dr Bryce Marock ensured treatment of other animals.”
‘Abhorrent’ scenes aboard live cattle export ship as it heads to Iraq
Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA
The scenes aboard a live cattle export ship that ignited public outrage after docking in Cape Town were “abhorrent”, says the National Council of SPCAs.
The vessel, Al Kuwait, stopped in the city to load feed for about 19,000 cattle on a journey from Brazil to Iraq. It set sail on Tuesday evening.
“The scenes on the vessel were abhorrent, with an extreme build-up of faeces and urine and animals having no option but to rest in dams of their own excrement,” said the NSPCA.
Image: NSPCA
“Compromised animals were discovered, including diseased and injured animals. The NSPCA humanely euthanised eight cows aboard the ship and others were found dead. NSPCA veterinary consultant Dr Bryce Marock ensured treatment of other animals.”
The NSPCA said the incident was a stark reminder that live export of animals by sea was a gruesome and outdated practice, inflicting unnecessary suffering.
The animal welfare organisation thanked government for allowing the ship to dock to load feed for the animals.
“The potential consequences of leaving those animals without sustenance during the arduous journey are unfathomable.
“We appreciate government’s recognition, now more than ever, of the necessity for regulations rather than mere guidelines regarding the export of animals. While a complete ban on live animal exports via sea remains the ultimate goal, we urge government to refrain from authorising another shipment from South Africa until these regulations are firmly established as a matter of utmost urgency.”
