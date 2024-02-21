Kimberley accounting firm raided over lotteries commission inquiry

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Hawks on Wednesday raided an accounting firm in Kimberley, Northern Cape, in search of evidence to assist with the ongoing investigation in the affairs of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

The law enforcement agencies seized laptops and documents.

“The raid follows a tip-off received from a whistle-blower suggesting that certain accounting firms and accountants were allegedly engaged in criminal activities by aiding nonprofit organisations [NPOs] and nonprofit companies [NPCs] in preparing and producing fraudulent financial statements,” the SIU said.

One of the requirements for NLC grant funding is for applicants to submit audited financial statements.

“The whistle-blower alleged that several NPOs and NPCs submitted fraudulent financial statements to the NLC, which were prepared, produced, and signed off by the directors and/or representatives of the accountants without any bank statements submitted to the accountants.”

