South Africa

KZN toddler allegedly sexually assaulted while in care of creche

21 February 2024 - 16:12
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A KwaZulu-Natal toddler in the care of a creche was allegedly sexually assaulted on Valentine's Day in the Shongweni Dam area on the western outskirts of Durban. Stock photo.
A KwaZulu-Natal toddler in the care of a creche was allegedly sexually assaulted on Valentine's Day in the Shongweni Dam area on the western outskirts of Durban. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

A KwaZulu-Natal toddler who was being cared for at a creche was allegedly sexually assaulted on Valentine's Day, in the Shongweni Dam area on the western outskirts of Durban.

Initial reports indicate the two-year-old, entrusted to the creche by her mother, was sleeping when she went to collect her on the afternoon of February 14. 

The mother became suspicious of possible sexual violation when she discovered stained underwear in the child's school bag and noticed the child's physical distress.

She asked a neighbour to check on the child, who confirmed her suspicion as there was evidence of bodily fluids. She then reported the matter to police.

KZN social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza confirmed being made aware of the incident and said specialised social workers went to the home to help  with emotional support and to gather information for a thorough investigation.

“The incident is deeply troubling, highlighting vulnerabilities within what should be a sanctuary for our children. We must ensure such egregious acts are met with swift justice and that measures are in place to prevent their recurrence.

“We must ascertain whether the creche complies with regulations aimed at safeguarding the welfare of children in their care,” said Khoza.

While acknowledging the primary oversight role of the education department concerning crèches, Khoza reaffirmed her department's commitment to ensuring the partial care and protection of children in such facilities.

“We call upon the public with any pertinent information to come forward and assist the investigation. We must stand united to protect our children.

“We also plead with the community to remain calm as the relevant authorities investigate the circumstances,” said Khoza.

Police didn't respond to queries.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN municipality official arrested for power theft

A KwaZulu-Natal municipality official was arrested after allegedly leveraging her municipal position to repeatedly restore power after numerous ...
News
1 day ago

Couple to appear in court over 'assault of pregnant woman' at Durban mall

A Durban man and his girlfriend, who were arrested in KwaMashu on Sunday after a video of an alleged assault at the Pavilion Mall went viral, are ...
News
2 days ago

Shop employee ‘shot in the legs with rifle’ by irate customer in KwaZulu-Natal

A shop employee was critically injured after being shot in the legs with a rifle during an altercation with a taxi rank security guard at Sundumbili ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Midnight rescue after rock climber falls on Table Mountain South Africa
  2. Cops arrest eight zama zama suspects after Joburg highway robberies South Africa
  3. KZN municipality official arrested for power theft South Africa
  4. Thabo Bester’s diet, clothing and access to attorneys in spotlight as case ... South Africa
  5. Consumers cannot afford fuel levy hikes, says AA news

Latest Videos

Uproar in parliament after R100 grant increase | Budget 2024
Load shedding & Transnet caused huge losses | Budget 2024