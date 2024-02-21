“The incident is deeply troubling, highlighting vulnerabilities within what should be a sanctuary for our children. We must ensure such egregious acts are met with swift justice and that measures are in place to prevent their recurrence.
“We must ascertain whether the creche complies with regulations aimed at safeguarding the welfare of children in their care,” said Khoza.
While acknowledging the primary oversight role of the education department concerning crèches, Khoza reaffirmed her department's commitment to ensuring the partial care and protection of children in such facilities.
“We call upon the public with any pertinent information to come forward and assist the investigation. We must stand united to protect our children.
“We also plead with the community to remain calm as the relevant authorities investigate the circumstances,” said Khoza.
Police didn't respond to queries.
TimesLIVE
KZN toddler allegedly sexually assaulted while in care of creche
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek
A KwaZulu-Natal toddler who was being cared for at a creche was allegedly sexually assaulted on Valentine's Day, in the Shongweni Dam area on the western outskirts of Durban.
Initial reports indicate the two-year-old, entrusted to the creche by her mother, was sleeping when she went to collect her on the afternoon of February 14.
The mother became suspicious of possible sexual violation when she discovered stained underwear in the child's school bag and noticed the child's physical distress.
She asked a neighbour to check on the child, who confirmed her suspicion as there was evidence of bodily fluids. She then reported the matter to police.
KZN social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza confirmed being made aware of the incident and said specialised social workers went to the home to help with emotional support and to gather information for a thorough investigation.
“The incident is deeply troubling, highlighting vulnerabilities within what should be a sanctuary for our children. We must ensure such egregious acts are met with swift justice and that measures are in place to prevent their recurrence.
“We must ascertain whether the creche complies with regulations aimed at safeguarding the welfare of children in their care,” said Khoza.
While acknowledging the primary oversight role of the education department concerning crèches, Khoza reaffirmed her department's commitment to ensuring the partial care and protection of children in such facilities.
“We call upon the public with any pertinent information to come forward and assist the investigation. We must stand united to protect our children.
“We also plead with the community to remain calm as the relevant authorities investigate the circumstances,” said Khoza.
Police didn't respond to queries.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
KZN municipality official arrested for power theft
Couple to appear in court over 'assault of pregnant woman' at Durban mall
Shop employee ‘shot in the legs with rifle’ by irate customer in KwaZulu-Natal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos