South Africa

Moja Love drags heels in handing over video evidence, delaying Xolani Khumalo trial

Former presenter accused of killing Robert Varrie in July 2023

22 February 2024 - 14:56 By Thulani Mbele
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former 'Sizok’thola' presenter Xolani Khumalo's murder case was postponed at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court due to Moja Love delaying handing over video footage of the incident.
Former 'Sizok’thola' presenter Xolani Khumalo's murder case was postponed at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court due to Moja Love delaying handing over video footage of the incident.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The trial of presenter Xolani Khumalo was postponed on Thursday after a delay in obtaining video evidence of the showdown with Robert Varrie during the recording of anti-drug show Sizok’thola.

Khumalo is accused of Varries murder in July 2023 after an interrogation by the show’s crew in July.

Varrie was declared dead after the interrogation. The alleged assault was witnessed by his partner during the filming of an episode of Sizokthola. 

Proceedings in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Thursday were delayed by more than an hour as the prosecution waited for TV channel Moja Love to bring the video footage to court after a formal request through section 205 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which allows investigators access to information.

State prosecutor Pheello Vilakazi told the court: A formal request has been lodged with Moja Love by the state for the purposes of obtaining video footage of the day of the incident.

However, Moja Love has prolonged the providing of the [footage of the] incident, to the extent that today they said they will come to provide the footage. Subsequent to that they said they are not going to come, but they will provide the footage to the investigating officer.

Moja Love puts 'Sizok'thola' on hold after showing Xolani Khumalo the door

Here's all you need to know about Moja Love terminating Xolani Khumalo's contract.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

The state believes the footage will help identify other suspects and be of use in forensic investigations.

Dressed in a black and grey checked shirt and black pants, Khumalo looked relaxed in the dock and spoke to his bodyguards who were manning the courtroom's entrance.

Behind him, the family and supporters of Varrie, 49, sat quietly, dressed in white shirts with Justice for the murder of Robert Varrie and No one is above the law written on the back.

Supporters of Khumalo, some from Mpumalanga, sang and chanted outside court, wearing shirts depicting his image.

In November 2023 the state added two more charges of robbery with aggravated circumstances and malicious damage to property against Khumalo.

The case was postponed to April 11.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

'Sizokuthola' presenter Xolani Khumalo hands himself to police

The Xolani Khumalo Foundation has confirmed that their founder, 'Sizokuthola' presenter Xolani Khumalo, handed himself over to police at the ...
News
5 months ago

‘They’ve done him dirty, it’s a shame’ — Sol Phenduka blasts Moja Love for letting Xolani Khumalo go

"It was nice when they were making money together, trending every week together. I'm worried about him because he's been getting death threats," says ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

MP Vuyo Zungula asks Cele and Lamola for 'Sizokuthola' crew protection amid alleged death threats

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula has requested police minister Bheki Cele and justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola to provide protection ...
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Moja Love violates people's rights, experts says

One of the men “outed” on the show No Excuses, Pay Papgeld says his life has been ruined after being incorrectly targeted as a father who doesn't ...
News
6 months ago

Alleged drug dealer dies in filmed drug bust

A storm has erupted over the death of a man who was accused of being a drug dealer and interrogated during the filming of a popular antidrug TV show.
News
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thabo Bester’s diet, clothing and access to attorneys in spotlight as case ... South Africa
  2. R9bn tenders and land: Mbalula’s ex-spokesperson Ayanda Allie wants Ramaphosa ... South Africa
  3. Midnight rescue after rock climber falls on Table Mountain South Africa
  4. Fikile Mbalula laughs off Jacob Zuma's two-thirds target for MK party News
  5. Enyobeni tavern owners found guilty of selling alcohol to minor South Africa

Latest Videos

Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'
Uproar in parliament after R100 grant increase | Budget 2024