Moja Love drags heels in handing over video evidence, delaying Xolani Khumalo trial

The trial of presenter Xolani Khumalo was postponed on Thursday after a delay in obtaining video evidence of the showdown with Robert Varrie during the recording of anti-drug show Sizok’thola.
Khumalo is accused of Varrie’s murder in July 2023 after an interrogation by the show’s crew in July.
Varrie was declared dead after the interrogation. The alleged assault was witnessed by his partner during the filming of an episode of Sizok’thola.
Proceedings in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Thursday were delayed by more than an hour as the prosecution waited for TV channel Moja Love to bring the video footage to court after a formal request through section 205 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which allows investigators access to information.
State prosecutor Pheello Vilakazi told the court: “A formal request has been lodged with Moja Love by the state for the purposes of obtaining video footage of the day of the incident.
“However, Moja Love has prolonged the providing of the [footage of the] incident, to the extent that today they said they will come to provide the footage. Subsequent to that they said they are not going to come, but they will provide the footage to the investigating officer.”
The state believes the footage will help identify other suspects and be of use in forensic investigations.
Dressed in a black and grey checked shirt and black pants, Khumalo looked relaxed in the dock and spoke to his bodyguards who were manning the courtroom's entrance.
Behind him, the family and supporters of Varrie, 49, sat quietly, dressed in white shirts with “Justice for the murder of Robert Varrie” and “No one is above the law” written on the back.
Supporters of Khumalo, some from Mpumalanga, sang and chanted outside court, wearing shirts depicting his image.
In November 2023 the state added two more charges of robbery with aggravated circumstances and malicious damage to property against Khumalo.
The case was postponed to April 11.
