South Africa

Court slaps serial rapist with 11 life terms for six-year reign of terror

23 February 2024 - 14:14
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A serial rapist has been sentenced to more than 300 years behind bars in a North West court. Stock photo.
A serial rapist has been sentenced to more than 300 years behind bars in a North West court. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A man who terrorised women in Wolmaransstad for nearly six years has been sentenced to 11 life terms by the North West High Court.

Johannes Tshabile, 43, was found guilty of rape, attempted murder and assault.

In a joint statement the National Prosecuting Authority and police said: “Tshabile’s conviction emanates from incidents between December 2012 and May 2018, wherein he accosted unsuspecting women on the streets. He would then drag them to nearby fields, threaten them with a knife, rob them of their belongings and rape them before fleeing.

“In some instances, he would strangle, stab with a knife and assault them with bricks and other objects before robbing and raping them.

“He would [also] accost couples and attack the men and assault them before robbing and raping their partners after they [the men] had fled the scene”.

The serial rapist's victims ranged from 15 to 65 years and he would carry out some offences with an “unknown accomplice who committed similar offences with him”.

Life for North West serial rapist who was traced through DNA evidence

A 30-year-old serial rapist, who terrorised a number of women in North West for years, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
News
2 months ago

Tshabile's reign of terror came to an end in 2019 when he was arrested after an intensive police investigation.

He was linked to the crimes through DNA.

“He managed to escape from the Wolmaransstad police station, aided by a police officer, but was later rearrested and the police officer was dismissed from duty and criminally charged. The matter is pending in court.

“In aggravation of sentence, [state prosecutor] advocate Riekie Krause urged the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment, considering the emotional, physical, and psychological trauma suffered by Tshabile's victims.

“She further urged the court to consider the victim impact statements, wherein victims described their ordeal and the trauma they continue to suffer in their lives, owing to the rape and assault incidents.”

The court, sitting in the Klerksdorp regional court, sentenced Tshabile to 11 life sentences for rape and a cumulative 363 years for rape, attempted murder, theft, robbery with aggravating circumstances, robbery, attempted robbery, assault, assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, attempt to commit a sexual offence and sexual assault.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

CRIME STATS | Massive DNA backlog finally cleared, Cele confirms

After years of dealing with a crippling DNA backlog, police minister Bheki Cele has announced it has finally been cleared.
News
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | Brave police officers must be celebrated and looked after

Being a public servant, particularly one that dons the blue uniform, should bring about a sense of pride and honour
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

‘It’s a calling’, says officer who put 31 rapists behind bars

Sgt Nombi Peter resonates with victims of gender-based violence and femicide and always goes beyond the call of duty to catch rapists.
News
2 months ago

Man believed to be Bloemfontein serial rapist nabbed

Bloemfontein police on Friday said they believe they have caught a serial rapist responsible for raping at least six women in the past eight years.
News
4 months ago

DNA links 'serial rapist' to at least 14 cases in the Eastern Cape

DNA tests have linked a 30-year-old man to at least 14 rape cases dating from 2016 in the Eastern Cape.
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Transnet R400m fraud and corruption case transferred to high court South Africa
  2. Enyobeni tavern owners found guilty of selling alcohol to minor South Africa
  3. R9bn tenders and land: Mbalula’s ex-spokesperson Ayanda Allie wants Ramaphosa ... South Africa
  4. Midnight rescue after rock climber falls on Table Mountain South Africa
  5. Security guard and K9 attacked at city construction site in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'
Uproar in parliament after R100 grant increase | Budget 2024