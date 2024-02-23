South Africa

Fraud case against travel agency boss ready for trial

23 February 2024 - 19:31 By TIMESLIVE
Travel agency boss Francois Swart at the the Modimolle magistrate’s court on Friday.
Image: Afriforom

The fraud investigation into travel agency boss Francois Swart has been completed, the prosecutor told the Modimolle magistrate’s court on Friday. 

Swart made a brief appearance in the Limpopo court before the case was postponed until March 22 for the state to decide whether the matter should be transferred to the regional court for trial. It is expected that a trial date will also be set. 

Swart is the MD of Priority Escapes and is alleged to have defrauded many would-be holiday-makers of hundreds of thousands of rand. 

The AfriForum private prosecution unit is representing two complainants who filed a criminal case against Swart at the Modimolle police station in August last year. 

An arrest warrant was issued in early December after intervention by the unit.

Advocate Gerrie Nel, head of the unit, commended the Modimolle police and prosecutors for the work done so far. 

“We are very confident that on March 22 a trial date will be arranged,” he said. 

 TimesLIVE 

