The fraud investigation into travel agency boss Francois Swart has been completed, the prosecutor told the Modimolle magistrate’s court on Friday.
Swart made a brief appearance in the Limpopo court before the case was postponed until March 22 for the state to decide whether the matter should be transferred to the regional court for trial. It is expected that a trial date will also be set.
Swart is the MD of Priority Escapes and is alleged to have defrauded many would-be holiday-makers of hundreds of thousands of rand.
The AfriForum private prosecution unit is representing two complainants who filed a criminal case against Swart at the Modimolle police station in August last year.
An arrest warrant was issued in early December after intervention by the unit.
Advocate Gerrie Nel, head of the unit, commended the Modimolle police and prosecutors for the work done so far.
“We are very confident that on March 22 a trial date will be arranged,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Fraud case against travel agency boss ready for trial
Image: Afriforom
The fraud investigation into travel agency boss Francois Swart has been completed, the prosecutor told the Modimolle magistrate’s court on Friday.
Swart made a brief appearance in the Limpopo court before the case was postponed until March 22 for the state to decide whether the matter should be transferred to the regional court for trial. It is expected that a trial date will also be set.
Swart is the MD of Priority Escapes and is alleged to have defrauded many would-be holiday-makers of hundreds of thousands of rand.
The AfriForum private prosecution unit is representing two complainants who filed a criminal case against Swart at the Modimolle police station in August last year.
An arrest warrant was issued in early December after intervention by the unit.
Advocate Gerrie Nel, head of the unit, commended the Modimolle police and prosecutors for the work done so far.
“We are very confident that on March 22 a trial date will be arranged,” he said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Fourways travel agent on bail pending trial starting next month
Order obtained to freeze bank accounts of 'holiday swindler'
Police call for tipoffs on alleged 'holiday swindler' from Fourways
Warrant of arrest issued for Priority Escapes' MD
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos