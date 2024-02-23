South Africa

TikTok mom encourages mother tongue learning for South Africans

23 February 2024 - 11:35 By Thando Hlophe and Nellie Peyton
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Africa has 12 officially recognised languages. Most schools teach in English from grade 4 with an option to take a second language, though the offerings differ.
South Africa has 12 officially recognised languages. Most schools teach in English from grade 4 with an option to take a second language, though the offerings differ.
Image: Supplied

“The struggle is real” reads the caption for a TikTok video in which South African mom Lungile Zenda tries to teach her daughter how to say a sentence in her native language, Zulu.

It took 11-year-old Luyanda several tries before she correctly pronounced “I have a dog” (“Ngi nenja”).

The video has more than 3-million views, with many laughing emojis in the comments. However, Zenda's humorous home Zulu teaching videos have also gained a following because viewers can relate.

In South Africa, where English is the dominant language of work and education, some children are losing proficiency in their mother tongues, the most common of which are Zulu and Xhosa.

With more than 150,000 followers, Zenda's TikTok channel is sparking conversations about the importance of linguistic diversity and cultural preservation.

“When I was growing up there was a huge thing around being able to speak English because you are perceived to be able to get better opportunities,” said Zenda, 37.

“I never thought I must teach [my daughter] Zulu.”

It was only when her daughter was about nine that Zenda realised she was not picking up Zulu on her own. This spurred the language lessons, which she said has been a fun bonding opportunity for her and Luyanda.

South Africa has 12 officially recognised languages. Most schools teach in English from grade 4 with an option to take a second language, though the offerings differ.

Johannesburg resident Amanda Green, who has a daughter the same age as Luyanda, said she stumbled on the videos on TikTok and watches them regularly.

She grew up speaking Zulu but speaks English at home because it is the language she shares with her husband, who is not from South Africa. Their daughter does not speak Zulu.

“I found them relatable,” she said about the videos.

“A lot of people are in the same boat but they're afraid to admit it.” 

Reuters

READ MORE:

DA's plan to fix 'failing' education system

The DA plans to turn around the “failing education system” by placing greater focus on the first three years of schooling in its first term in office ...
News
5 days ago

Teaching in mother tongue makes sense, but is it viable?

There are many stumbling blocks in minister’s plan to promote teaching in African languages from grade four upwards
News
1 year ago

A mother of a task that's crucial to protecting languages

On the eve of International Mother Language Day, we focus on projects that aim to ensure the survival of indigenous languages, writes Kgomotso Moncho
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Zulu proverbs, idioms and sayings are insane

It is a sad reality that by the end of this century at least nine of SA's official languages will be extinct.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Teaching the nation for a brighter future

Sizwe Nxasana has been a trailblazer all his life in the corporate sector. Now he is blazing a new trail as an educator with his Future Nation ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

Academics welcome mother-tongue initiative, but fear there aren't enough teachers to implement it

The basic education department intends promoting SA's nine African languages as those of learning and teaching beyond grade 3.
News
1 year ago

Bilingual education can work in schools: here’s how

From the fourth year of schooling, most schools teach all subjects in English only.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Transnet R400m fraud and corruption case transferred to high court South Africa
  2. Enyobeni tavern owners found guilty of selling alcohol to minor South Africa
  3. R9bn tenders and land: Mbalula’s ex-spokesperson Ayanda Allie wants Ramaphosa ... South Africa
  4. Midnight rescue after rock climber falls on Table Mountain South Africa
  5. Security guard and K9 attacked at city construction site in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'
Uproar in parliament after R100 grant increase | Budget 2024