South Africa

Transnet R400m fraud and corruption case transferred to high court

23 February 2024 - 10:49
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
The accused In the Transnet fraud and corruption case in the dock on November 30 2022 in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, south of Johannesburg. They include Anoj Singh (right) and Brian Molefe (second from right).
Image: Alaister Russell/ file image

The R405m Transnet consultancy fraud and corruption case has been transferred to the high court in Johannesburg.

The case involves former Transnet executives Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and Siyabonga Gama, Regiments directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, former Transnet acting CFO Garry Pita, former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood and his employee Daniel Roy, and Kuben Moodley, owner of Albatime. 

They appeared briefly in the specialised commercial crimes court in Palm Ridge, Ekurhuleni, on Friday. The trial dates are expected to be set in March.

They face charges arising from the locomotives transaction advisory tender awarded to the McKinsey-led consortium in 2012, resulting in the procurement of 1,064 locomotives worth more than R54bn. 

The former Transnet executives and their co-accused are charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and fraud, while some accused are charged with fraud, corruption and money-laundering. 

Anoj Singh fails to secure relaxed bail conditions to take up CEO job in Dubai

Former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh's application for relaxed bail conditions to be able to take up a CEO job in Dubai has been denied.
News
1 hour ago

DA loses case on constitutionality of ANC deployment committee

The high court said the DA relied on a ‘generalised disenchantment and broad sweeping conclusions in pleading a constitutional attack’
News
1 day ago

Eskom says it can finally enforce order to recover millions paid to Brian Molefe in pension benefits

The power utility has announced that the Pretoria high court dismissed Molefe’s application for leave to appeal the July court order to return ...
Politics
1 year ago

Remember the state capture report? Here's a reminder of its findings

Here is a short summary of what the year's biggest report contained and those implicated.
Politics
1 year ago
