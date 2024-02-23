Transnet R400m fraud and corruption case transferred to high court

The R405m Transnet consultancy fraud and corruption case has been transferred to the high court in Johannesburg.
The case involves former Transnet executives Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and Siyabonga Gama, Regiments directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, former Transnet acting CFO Garry Pita, former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood and his employee Daniel Roy, and Kuben Moodley, owner of Albatime.
They appeared briefly in the specialised commercial crimes court in Palm Ridge, Ekurhuleni, on Friday. The trial dates are expected to be set in March.
They face charges arising from the locomotives transaction advisory tender awarded to the McKinsey-led consortium in 2012, resulting in the procurement of 1,064 locomotives worth more than R54bn.
The former Transnet executives and their co-accused are charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and fraud, while some accused are charged with fraud, corruption and money-laundering.
