South Africa

Free State police operations yield results

24 February 2024 - 17:26
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
High-density operations by Free State police yielded significant successes in the past week, with several people arrested.
Image: Supplied

High-density operations by Free State police yielded notable successes in the past week.

According to police spokesperson Capt Ursula Roelofse, the operations, held in the eastern, western and northern parts of the Free State, took place from February 20-22.

“Police from the various specialised units and other stakeholders within the district formed part of the operations. Intensive patrols with high visibility could be seen in the hotspot areas,” Roelofse said.

“The focus areas included checking for stolen vehicles, vehicles conveying stock, possession of drugs and unlicensed firearms, the unroadworthiness of vehicles, and drunken driving.”

Daily roadblocks and vehicle checkpoints were held in Venterstad on the R58, Steynsburg on the R56, Sterkspruit on the R726 and R393 to Thaba Lesoba, and Maletswai at the Hertzog Bridge on the N6.

“Second-hand goods and spaza shops, as well as liquor outlets, were visited for compliance inspections.”

Several arrests were made.

“The tracing teams arrested nine wanted suspects for assault, housebreaking and theft, and possession of stolen property,” Roelofse said.

The followings successes were achieved during the operations:

• Four notices were issued to businesses for the removal and safe disposal of seized food products, glue, condoms, energy drinks, tablets and cigarettes. A total of 30,373 products to the value of R10,612,00 were confiscated.

• 620 vehicles as well as those transporting stock were searched.

• 80 traffic fines to the value of R77,000 were issued.

• 23 undocumented people were identified and arrested.

The acting district commissioner, Brig Asogran Naidoo, extended his gratitude to all units, members and external role players for their outstanding dedication and commitment during the operation.

“The professionalism, teamwork, and tireless efforts were instrumental in ensuring the success of the operations,” Naidoo said.

TimesLIVE

