Judge refuses application to have prosecutor removed in Isis-linked murder trial

26 February 2024 - 11:37 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Members of the Hawks raided Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio's homestead in Endlovini in February 2018.
Image: Orrin Singh

Durban high court judge Esther Steyn has refused an application brought by Isis-linked couple Sayfudeen Del Vecchio and Bibi Patel, who sought to have prosecutor Mahen Naidu recused from the trial.

The pair are charged with the kidnapping and killing of international botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders in 2018. They are standing trial with Malawian Ahmed Mussa Jackson and also face charges of robbery and malicious damage to property.

Steyn said in the high court on Monday, after considering the submissions by the state and defence, she felt Naidu should remain as prosecutor to complete the trial.

Naidu told the court the state was ready to bring in another witness and the matter was scheduled to proceed after an adjournment.

The case, which has been strictly controlled by police, had further security reinforcements who cordoned off court on Monday.

