South Africa

‘Sexual predator who abused his position’: former Oudtshoorn deputy mayor jailed for sexual assault

26 February 2024 - 14:01 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The then-deputy mayor of Oudtshoorn locked an employee in his office and touched her inappropriately. File photo.
The then-deputy mayor of Oudtshoorn locked an employee in his office and touched her inappropriately. File photo.
Image: 123RF/sonymega

The former deputy mayor of Oudtshoorn in the Klein Karoo has been sentenced to five years' imprisonment for sexually assaulting an employee in his office.

Mlandeli Abednico Nyuka was sentenced in the Oudtshoorn magistrate's court.

It was his “second conviction and sentence for sexual assault using the same modus operandi”, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said on Monday.

Prosecutor Mervan Saaiman told the court that on the day in question, Nyuka called the victim into his office and locked the door. He initially tried to manipulate the employee, claiming he would ensure she received a promotion.

“He then proceeded to lift her dress and touched her private parts without her permission. Luckily the telephone rang, and the accused answered it. The complainant took the chance to leave the office and ran outside. She was shocked by the incident,” said Ntabazalila.

Nyuka refuted this version of events during the trial, saying the complainant was part of a different faction in their political party, Saamstaan, which  applied to the high court to have him removed from the party.

“During cross-examination, he alleged she offered him sexual favours in exchange for everything he did for her. He could not satisfactorily explain why this version was not put to her, and that it was only proffered during the defence case. She denied his allegations and testified she always supported him in party matters,” said Ntabazalila.

A witness, who helped the victim report the matter to the police, also testified.

Magistrate Sylvia Mandla found Nyuka had fabricated his evidence and was not a good witness.

Ntabazalila said: “She found he abused his seniority to obtain sexual favours and convicted him on a count of sexual assault. During sentencing proceedings, Saaiman requested the investigating officer to obtain a case docket from the archives which proved the accused’s previous conviction of sexual assault, with the same modus operandi. The state argued that he is a sexual predator who abused his position.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Oudtshoorn deputy mayor in custody after ‘sexual assault’ case is postponed

The deputy mayor of Oudtshoorn municipality in the Western Cape appeared in court on Tuesday on a charge related to an alleged sexual assault.
News
1 year ago

I will stand by him: Wife of South African man convicted of Alaska murders

An Eastern Cape man whose distinct accent led to his arrest after he recorded the torture and murder of one of his victims has been convicted of ...
News
7 hours ago

Not all teachers accused of sex crimes against pupils get expelled

In some instances, the pupils are reluctant to pursue the complaint
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Man arrested after 'holding wife, children hostage and wounding three cops' in ... South Africa
  2. Elderly German tourist killed by hitchhiker he befriended South Africa
  3. Toyota stolen 14 years ago in Eastern Cape found by police in Mpumalanga South Africa
  4. IN PICS | Unemployed healthcare workers march to Union Buildings to demand jobs South Africa
  5. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa

Latest Videos

Arena Sports Show talks about Sivenathi Nontshinga, Nedbank Cup, Banyana and ...
Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'