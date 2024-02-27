Naval officer Keamogetswe Khunofu, charged with culpable homicide for the death of Michelle de Clerck, appeared in the Vredenburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday, 20 months after the case against him was removed from the roll.
AfriForum’s private prosecution unit said the case had been removed because of the police’s failure to finalise the investigation. It said its ongoing pressure on the police meant a step towards justice for De Clerck’s grieving family.
The unit said disciplinary steps were being taken against two police officers for their conduct in the case.
On November 9 2021, De Clerck was run over by a car driven by Khunofu as she tried to cross a street in Saldanha, Western Cape. It is alleged Khunofu was driving recklessly and was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
Khunofu was, at the time, a student at the University of Stellenbosch’s faculty of military science based at the Saldanha navy military base.
De Clerck’s mother, Elmarie, approached the unit in June 2022, when the case was removed from the roll.
“The history of the case revealed numerous postponements because aspects of the investigation, such as blood alcohol results and forensic reports, had not been completed and compiled in the docket,” the unit said in a statement.
Culpable homicide case against naval officer reinstated
Image: AfriForum
Naval officer Keamogetswe Khunofu, charged with culpable homicide for the death of Michelle de Clerck, appeared in the Vredenburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday, 20 months after the case against him was removed from the roll.
AfriForum’s private prosecution unit said the case had been removed because of the police’s failure to finalise the investigation. It said its ongoing pressure on the police meant a step towards justice for De Clerck’s grieving family.
The unit said disciplinary steps were being taken against two police officers for their conduct in the case.
On November 9 2021, De Clerck was run over by a car driven by Khunofu as she tried to cross a street in Saldanha, Western Cape. It is alleged Khunofu was driving recklessly and was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
Khunofu was, at the time, a student at the University of Stellenbosch’s faculty of military science based at the Saldanha navy military base.
De Clerck’s mother, Elmarie, approached the unit in June 2022, when the case was removed from the roll.
“The history of the case revealed numerous postponements because aspects of the investigation, such as blood alcohol results and forensic reports, had not been completed and compiled in the docket,” the unit said in a statement.
Image: AfriForum
The unit said it engaged the Saldanha police detective branch commander, who at first was helpful, but later became uncooperative.
In March last year, the unit filed a service complaint against the investigating officer and his branch commander.
“The SAPS has confirmed disciplinary steps have been taken against the investigating officer for poor investigation, and against the branch commander for his conduct towards the unit.”
Barry Bateman, the unit’s spokesperson, said there must be consequences for police officers who abdicate their duty to investigate crime. He said the unit will continue to monitor the case.
Elmarie de Clerck, who attended court proceedings, said she hoped justice will prevail.
The case was postponed until April 15.
TimesLIVE
Fraud case against travel agency boss ready for trial
SA’s English-speaking white right promotes disinformation of the West
A 30-year epic: how the media has fared in telling South Africa’s story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos