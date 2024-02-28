While the initial plan was to hire the car guards, this plan failed when many failed to pass criminal checks.
Meet the women patrollers helping to make Melville safer
Their presence has made a difference in the bustling suburb
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo
For three years Getrude Gaonakgosi dedicated her time and efforts to volunteering and serving within the community of Slovo Park, an informal settlement west of the Johannesburg CBD between Crosby and Coronationville.
Gaonakgosi, 48, worked as a patroller and was part of a group of cleaners who collected rubbish about the neighbourhood three times a week. She, with a group of about 30 people, did this religiously and without being paid.
“I used to help keep the area clean and volunteered as a patroller for free. I've loved it and wanted to keep active and not sit about doing nothing,” she said.
When she was invited to work with Brixton police as a patroller, Gaonakgosi took on the job with the same gusto and passion despite knowing there would be no financial reward.
This same passion reared its head when she was asked to do patrol work in Melville last year. So enthusiastic was Gaonakgosi that she roped in some patrollers she had worked with.
The group, predominantly women, were initially not told there would be a stipend attached to the job and signed on despite this.
They've been at it for a few weeks and said it has been a smooth ride so far.
Skateboard through Joburg streets with Ayanda Mnyandu
Gaonakgosi, Ntombifuthi Nxumalo, Anele Mbanga and Mantshadi Masiapane are part of a group of 12 community policing forum (CPF) patrollers. The 11 women and one man monitor several roads in the suburb, including bustling 7th Street.
The group works two day shifts every third day of the week and in groups of four. They work from 8am to 5pm and there are plans to incorporate a night shift from next month.
The four women spoke about their work, their passion for volunteering and the challenges they face.
Some, like Gaonakgosi, volunteered to keep busy while others like Masiapane did so while working full-time.
They were told about working with Brixton police and, after passing criminal checks, were taken on as volunteer patrollers.
“We would patrol with Brixton police every Friday. We'd be assigned by the police to different spots, depending where they needed us.
“One day I got a call from an officer at Brixton police station who asked to meet me in Slovo Park. He told me to gather other patrollers I worked with because they needed a few of us to work in Melville,” Gaonakgosi said.
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo
She rallied her fellow troops and after their selection they were told of the stipend attached to the job.
Their duties include carrying out patrols in 7th Street and between First and Fourth avenues and alerting security to any suspicious activity.
Most of the incidents are smash and grab crimes and the theft of cellphones.
Brixton police station, which covers the Melville area, was ranked 24th nationally and 11th provincially for common robbery in the third quarter crime statistics released earlier this month and covering October to December 2023.
“When we spot someone or something suspicious, we alert security and they alert the police,” one of the women said.
While they don't generally encounter serious or dangerous crimes, Mbanga said working in Slovo Park was slightly better because police were present during their patrols.
“Here there's no police, it's just us. On the other hand, working in Slovo there would be the fear that someone would come after you after a police raid,” she said.
Gaonakgosi said: “I don't feel that fear. I've worked in the security space for 14 years and have had guns pointed at me but I've always been able to face that”.
The women said they enjoy the work but their biggest challenge is the issue of transport.
While the money they receive makes some difference to their lives, it's not always enough to ferry them to and from their homes. Some days they're forced to make the more than 4km journey on foot. They say talks are under way to resolve the issue.
Another challenge is dealing with unruly patrons and belligerent car guards, who often dislike taking instructions from the female patrollers.
The women said they try to handle disputes as calmly as possible and generally get along with residents and business owners.
Co-chair of the Melville Business Association Jovana Korać said the initiative was part of a wider strategy to revitalise Melville after Covid-19.
Korać said while there used to be security in place, it fell away when businesses closed and some owners died.
“Everything that was there kind of fell away and obviously the criminal element took advantage of this,” she said.
Crime-ridden Gauteng communities frustrated at slow pace of amaPanyazas
While the initial plan was to hire the car guards, this plan failed when many failed to pass criminal checks.
That's when the association turned to Brixton police who alerted them to the patrollers in Slovo Park who were vetted, had experience, and were eager to work.
Korać said the patrollers started working on February 1 during the day.
“Since then we haven't had a single phone snatched during the day, which shows they are effective. They say they enjoy it because Melville is much better for them.
“We haven't started a night shift. We thought we'd give them a month to engage and start night shifts in March. That will run within the CPF ambit.”
Korać spoke about other projects in place in Melville, saying the ultimate plan was to make the suburb a “safe, fun and more family-friendly place”.
A walk down 7th Street bears testament to this. Projects are under way at spots along the road, including the repainting of some buildings, refurbishment work in shops and a general sprucing up of the famous road.
One resident said while most work being done was in preparation for an event on March 2, many had volunteered to liven up the street and return it to its former glory.
Korać said: “We've got good feedback from residents and they are asking if they can contribute. Businesses are very happy and people are saying they feel safer, which is what we want.”
While residents TimesLIVE spoke to had mixed feelings about the patrollers, a manager at one restaurant said he had seen little difference in security since they started.
The man, who did not want to be named, expressed more concern about the lack of speed humps along 7th Street, saying the busy road had become a danger for patrons.
