South Africa

Second woman who was doused in petrol, set alight in Florida dies

28 February 2024 - 09:22
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A woman who was hospitalised after a man linked to her doused her with petrol and set her and a friend alight has died. File photo.
A woman who was hospitalised after a man linked to her doused her with petrol and set her and a friend alight has died. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Marishka Davids, who was fighting for her life in hospital after a man linked to her allegedly set her and a friend alight, has died.

This was confirmed by her mother Mandy Davids in a brief response to TimesLIVE's query.

“Yes it's true, she passed on last night [Tuesday] at 11.05pm,” she said.

Davids, 30, and her friend Zakkihya Raymond, 38, were doused with petrol and set alight, allegedly by a man linked to Davids, in Florida, west of Johannesburg, on February 11.

Raymond succumbed to her injuries and was buried on Monday while Davids spent a few weeks in hospital before suffering the same fate.

A man was arrested on February 18, a week after the brutal attack. He faces charges of murder, attempted murder and arson.

He is due to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Wednesday after appearing in absentia last week because of his injuries.

Davids' mother a week ago described the effect Marishka's attack has had on the family, in particular her nine-year-old daughter and the young woman's brother Diego.

“It hit us badly. We had a similar tragedy with our family in the Cape about two years ago. My cousin's son has passed away, so it's brought back all those memories.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘She’s not doing well’: family of Florida woman doused with petrol, set alight

It was double trauma for the family of Marishka Davids, a Roodepoort woman who was set alight last week, as the attack triggered memories of a ...
News
1 week ago

Petrol-doused Mamelodi woman fighting for her life in hospital

A Mamelodi woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being set alight at her home on Saturday.
News
8 months ago

Three-year-old dies, five hospitalised after house set alight in Malamulele

A three-year-old child died after the house she was sleeping in was doused with a flammable substance while the five other occupants of the home in ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Six suspects arrested in connection with AKA and Tibz killings South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa nominates Mandisa Maya as chief justice, replacing Zondo South Africa
  3. Sars sues Sasfin for R4.9bn over unpaid taxes by former bank clients South Africa
  4. Police reveal AKA was main target with his friend, Tibz, caught in the crossfire South Africa
  5. AKA’s alleged killers were nabbed for other crimes and kept in jail while cops ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Lakewood Church Shooting - Bodycam, Related Video, Released. Houston, TX from ...
South Africa's ANC launches election manifesto - AP explains