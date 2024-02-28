Marishka Davids, who was fighting for her life in hospital after a man linked to her allegedly set her and a friend alight, has died.
Second woman who was doused in petrol, set alight in Florida dies
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Marishka Davids, who was fighting for her life in hospital after a man linked to her allegedly set her and a friend alight, has died.
This was confirmed by her mother Mandy Davids in a brief response to TimesLIVE's query.
“Yes it's true, she passed on last night [Tuesday] at 11.05pm,” she said.
Davids, 30, and her friend Zakkihya Raymond, 38, were doused with petrol and set alight, allegedly by a man linked to Davids, in Florida, west of Johannesburg, on February 11.
Raymond succumbed to her injuries and was buried on Monday while Davids spent a few weeks in hospital before suffering the same fate.
A man was arrested on February 18, a week after the brutal attack. He faces charges of murder, attempted murder and arson.
He is due to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Wednesday after appearing in absentia last week because of his injuries.
Davids' mother a week ago described the effect Marishka's attack has had on the family, in particular her nine-year-old daughter and the young woman's brother Diego.
“It hit us badly. We had a similar tragedy with our family in the Cape about two years ago. My cousin's son has passed away, so it's brought back all those memories.”
