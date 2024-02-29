Reinforcements join search for Joshlin Smith, 6, missing in Saldanha Bay

Investigators, search and rescue volunteers using drones and K9 unit dogs from Cape Town on Thursday joined the search for six-year-old, Joshlin Smith from Saldanha Bay who has been missing for more than a week.
Smith disappeared after being left in the care of her mother’s boyfriend at the Middlebos informal settlement. An extensive search by police and the community shed no light on the disappearance of the grade one pupil and was subsequently scaled down.
Saldanha mayor Andre Truter raised concern about sustaining the search and requested additional resources, subsequently dispatched by the City of Cape Town.
The team also includes members of the city’s law enforcement marine unit and watercraft.
Image: Executive mayor Andrè Truter/Facebook
“Our officers are already on the ground this morning to support the search effort for Joshlin Smith. As parents ourselves, it is extremely painful and distressing that this little girl is still missing. We pray she is found soon. We are glad to contribute these policing resources after discussions with mayor Truter late yesterday evening,” said Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
Image: Suplied
“The teams dispatched to Saldanha have extensive experience in assisting the SAPS, as well as search and rescue expertise. We know these officers will bring valuable skills to the search effort,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.
“I hope to meet the provincial commissioner of SAPS and [MEC] minister Reagen Allen to discuss the way forward. I have and will continue to state that our single focus is finding Joshlin and #KeepHopeAlive. Nothing has changed. We remain resolute and focused. We will offer all the assistance we possibly can. We continue to call on the community to come forward with information that may lead to Joshlin being found. We will protect your identity.”
