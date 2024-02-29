South Africa

WATCH | AKA's alleged killers ordered to reveal faces in court

29 February 2024 - 11:22 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO and Sakhiseni Nxumalo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Five suspects allegedly linked to AKA and Tibz's brutal murders appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday morning, a year after the killings.

The suspects at first wore masks and hoodies to hide their identities but were ordered to remove their face coverings.

AKA's father was present in court alongside minister of police Bheki Cele.

Seven suspects have been arrested in total and collectively are facing 19 other murder charges. The suspects are accused of orchestrating the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban in February last year

The information was contained in a charge document when KwaZulu-Natal police on Tuesday confirmed the arrests.

For more information about the case, see below for our investigation videos on the murders.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Seventh suspect arrested in AKA and Tibz killing

Police confirmed the arrest of a seventh suspect in connection with the killing of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend, popular chef Tebello “Tibz” ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Five suspects in the Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane murders in court

Five of the seven suspects arrested for the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, popular chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane are expected ...
News
4 hours ago

Police reveal AKA was main target with his friend, Tibz, caught in the crossfire

Police on Tuesday announced that they had been playing their cards close to their chests in regards to the Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and chef Tebello ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Second woman who was doused in petrol, set alight in Florida dies South Africa
  2. Joburg council demolishes illegal structures to build wellness centre South Africa
  3. WATCH | AKA's alleged killers ordered to reveal faces in court South Africa
  4. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  5. Police arrest woman wanted for murder of Protea Glen girl South Africa

Latest Videos

AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court