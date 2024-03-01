Two taximen among Braamfontein shooting victims, association puzzled about motive

The two men shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Braamfontein on Thursday were long-standing members of a Johannesburg taxi association but why they were targeted is unclear.
The pair were shot dead in a parked BMW. A University of Johannesburg (UJ) student was killed by a stray bullet while on a bus passing through the area and another UJ student was wounded.
The Faraday Taxi Association's Mthandeni Ndlovu identified the owner of the BMW as Bhekisisa Luswazi. The other victim was known by his surname Mtshali.
Both were longtime members of the association but members believed the shooting was not related to the organisation, he said.
“There's no war happening in the association. We don't know why they were shot.”
Ndlovu, who visited the scene with other association members on Thursday, said four men had been in the vehicle.
They were on their way to Fourways for patrolling duties and had stopped at a garage.
“They were by the garage waiting for another person who had gone to park his vehicle.
“When he delayed in returning, they sent another occupant to go find out why it was taking so long.
“While those who left the vehicle were talking, they heard gunshots.
“If the other two hadn't left they would've died with [Mtshali and Luswazi],” he said.
According to Ndlovu, footage showed the two suspects were driving a Toyota Fortuner with a North West number plate.
Police declined to comment about the motive for the shooting, saying it was “subject to investigation”.
