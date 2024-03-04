The trial of those accused of killing football star Senzo Meyiwa — inspirational goalkeeper for Orlando Pirates and the national team — continues in the Pretoria high court.
He was shot and killed in a home invasion in Vosloorus on October 26 2014.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC News.
