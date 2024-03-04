South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

04 March 2024 - 11:04 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News.

The trial of those accused of killing football star Senzo Meyiwa — inspirational goalkeeper for Orlando Pirates and the national team — continues in the Pretoria high court.

He was shot and killed in a home invasion in Vosloorus on October 26 2014.

The puppet masters behind the killers for hire must be found too

That suspects have been identified in the AKA killing is progress, but we will probably never know who was the mastermind.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

State accuses Meyiwa murder suspect of tailoring evidence

The state, in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Tuesday, accused the first suspect in the murder case, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya of fabricating a story ...
News
3 weeks ago

Muzi Sibiya says questions on pro forma document were 'never asked'

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, the first accused in the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, has told the Pretoria high court that questions in the pro ...
News
3 weeks ago

'I never confessed': Sibiya denies admitting involvement in killing Senzo Meyiwa

An accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial alleges plastic-bag torture was used to force him to sign a pre-written confession, which was false as he knew ...
News
3 weeks ago
