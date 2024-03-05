South Africa

IN PICS | Counterfeit goods being smuggled between SA and Zimbabwe intercepted

05 March 2024 - 08:00
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
On Sunday, March 3 2024, the border police team conducted a successful operation at Musina in the Vhembe District near the Beitbridge Port of Entry.
On Sunday, March 3 2024, the border police team conducted a successful operation at Musina in the Vhembe District near the Beitbridge Port of Entry.
Image: Supplied

Border police have seized counterfeit items and an inflatable boat suspected of being used for illegal Limpopo River crossings between Zimbabwe and South Africa in Musina, near the Beitbridge border post.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said during Sunday's operation border police intercepted an inflatable boat, 25 litres of diesel, counterfeit cigarettes and liquor being smuggled between the two countries.

“Despite some suspects managing to evade arrest by fleeing on foot and crossing the Limpopo River, homemade wooden bridges used for illegal crossings were successfully dismantled during the operation,” Ledwaba said.

Border police intercepted an inflatable boat, 25 litres of diesel, counterfeit cigarettes and liquor being smuggled between South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Border police intercepted an inflatable boat, 25 litres of diesel, counterfeit cigarettes and liquor being smuggled between South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Image: Supplied
Border police dismantle homemade wooden bridges used for illegal crossings between South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Border police dismantle homemade wooden bridges used for illegal crossings between South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Image: Supplied

In a separate incident, Ledwaba said nine male Zimbabweans were arrested by the Vhembe District proactive police unit for contravening the Immigration Act during a separate Vala Umgodi operation.

He said the individuals were arrested less than 10km from Beitbridge and the department of home affairs immigration office was engaged for immediate deportation of the illegal immigrants.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Ethiopian smuggling ring bust: Police

Limpopo police have apprehended two men suspected of human trafficking after they intercepted vehicles transporting 24 Ethiopian males.
News
4 days ago

Counterfeit goods worth millions seized in Rustenburg raid on shops

Police seized counterfeit goods worth more than R8m and arrested two suspects during an operation in Rustenburg on Thursday.
News
4 days ago

Three men in court for murder of elderly German tourist

Three Zimbabweans who allegedly killed German tourist Herman Gunter Friedrich Westphal, 74, in Northam on Saturday appeared in court on Monday on a ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UJ student killed in Braam shooting identified as David Nkosingiphile Nxumalo South Africa
  2. NSFAS gets ball rolling, more than 1.24-million students provisionally funded South Africa
  3. Gloves off as big guns arrest 'treasonous' striking eThekwini workers South Africa
  4. Accused #1 in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial wants to call cops as witnesses South Africa
  5. Fill up: Fuel price increases hit on Wednesday news

Latest Videos

US imposes sanctions on Zimbabwe's president, first lady and 9 top officials
South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill