IN PICS | Counterfeit goods being smuggled between SA and Zimbabwe intercepted

Border police have seized counterfeit items and an inflatable boat suspected of being used for illegal Limpopo River crossings between Zimbabwe and South Africa in Musina, near the Beitbridge border post.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said during Sunday's operation border police intercepted an inflatable boat, 25 litres of diesel, counterfeit cigarettes and liquor being smuggled between the two countries.
“Despite some suspects managing to evade arrest by fleeing on foot and crossing the Limpopo River, homemade wooden bridges used for illegal crossings were successfully dismantled during the operation,” Ledwaba said.
In a separate incident, Ledwaba said nine male Zimbabweans were arrested by the Vhembe District proactive police unit for contravening the Immigration Act during a separate Vala Umgodi operation.
He said the individuals were arrested less than 10km from Beitbridge and the department of home affairs immigration office was engaged for immediate deportation of the illegal immigrants.
