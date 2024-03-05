WATCH | Two suspects appear in Eswatini court for the murders of AKA and Tibz

Two suspects are on Tuesday expected to appear in court in Eswatini in connection with the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
Forbes and Motsoane were gunned down outside a Durban restaurant last February.
Five men appeared in court in South Africa last week for the same matter. The court proceedings were postponed and the five are expected to appear in court again on Wednesday.
The two suspects in Eswatini are awaiting the finalisation of their extradition to South Africa.
Two suspects appear in Eswatini court for the murders of AKA and Tibz
