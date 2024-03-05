South Africa

WATCH | Two suspects appear in Eswatini court for the murders of AKA and Tibz

05 March 2024 - 10:54 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC.

Two suspects are on Tuesday expected to appear in court in Eswatini in connection with the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

Forbes and Motsoane were gunned down outside a Durban restaurant last February.

Five men appeared in court in South Africa last week for the same matter. The court proceedings were postponed and the five are expected to appear in court again on Wednesday.

The two suspects in Eswatini are awaiting the finalisation of their extradition to South Africa.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two AKA murder suspects wanted in connection with taxi owner’s killing

Two of the men accused of killing rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were, just three months before, allegedly caught ...
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Five suspects in the Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane murders in court

Five of the seven suspects arrested for the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, popular chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane are expected ...
News
5 days ago

POLL | Will you follow ‘AKA’ and ‘Tibz’ murder trial?

Will you watch the AKA and Tibz murder trial with keen interest or are you sceptical it will reach a dead-end?
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UJ student killed in Braam shooting identified as David Nkosingiphile Nxumalo South Africa
  2. Gloves off as big guns arrest 'treasonous' striking eThekwini workers South Africa
  3. NSFAS gets ball rolling, more than 1.24-million students provisionally funded South Africa
  4. Fill up: Fuel price increases hit on Wednesday news
  5. RECORDED | Two suspects appear in Eswatini court for the murders of AKA and Tibz South Africa

Latest Videos

US imposes sanctions on Zimbabwe's president, first lady and 9 top officials
South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill