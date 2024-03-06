South Africa

Bail denied to Alberton man on trial for murder of his girlfriend and her son

06 March 2024 - 12:34
Pardon Danhire and Freddie Stapelberg appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

Alberton resident Freddie Stapelberg was denied bail on Wednesday amid concerns about possible interference with witnesses and his state of mind. 

Stapelberg's girlfriend Nadine Terblanche and her nine-year-old son Ruandré were murdered at her Randhart home on November 27. 

He faces two charges of premeditated murder.

The Palm Ridge magistrate's court ruled there was a risk of Stapelberg, 34, being “a danger to himself or that of others, taking into consideration his psychological state of mind. Accordingly, bail is refused.”

He appeared in court with co-accused Pardon Danhire, 37, who worked for Stapelberg and Terblanche as a gardener. The Zimbabwean was arrested on the day of the murders and has been in custody since then.

The case was postponed to May 24 for further investigations. 

