South Africa

Rand Water given green light to pump to thirsty Joburg suburbs

06 March 2024 - 08:59 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Residents in affected areas are awaiting the return of water supply. File photo.
Residents in affected areas are awaiting the return of water supply. File photo.
Image: 123RF

City Power says it gave the all clear to Rand Water to pump at full load from the Eikenhof substation late on Tuesday night, giving hope to residents waiting to turn on their taps.

The entity had been experiencing faults at the substation which led to taps going dry from Sunday in a large area of Johannesburg as it affected pumping at Rand Water’s booster station.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “City Power has completed the repairs at Eikenhof substation, and 100% of power supply to Rand Water Board has been restored. Rand Water was informed at 11pm to take the full load to pump water to its customers.”

The system needs to replenish and fill reservoirs before domestic customers receive water.

In an update at 10am on Wednesday, Johannesburg Water said Rand Water has been pumping at 100% capacity since midnight.

"While supply is gradually restored, Johannesburg Water systems will take time to recover.

"Slight improvements have been noted in Crosby, Hursthill, Crown Gardens, Power Park, Doornkop West, and some parts of Roodepoort."

"Water tankers will be dispatched to areas that have not started receiving water."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Clamour for City Power, Rand Water to turn taps back on in Johannesburg

City Power envisages repairs to a major Rand Water substation being completed by Tuesday evening while multiple "dry" suburbs across Johannesburg ...
News
21 hours ago

Rand Water in firing line over reduced flow to municipalities in arrears

Residents and businesses in worst-affected municipalities open up about the impact new measures have had on daily life
News
15 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Municipalities should embark on aggressive drives to ensure customers pay for essential services

While action taken by Rand Water is drastic and affects thousands of paying residents, it usually forces municipalities to settle their debt
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Police respond to alleged hostage incident at Durban fast-food outlet South Africa
  2. 13 municipal workers arrested after violent eThekwini strikes South Africa
  3. Cops question two women and two men over missing Joslin Smith South Africa
  4. Clamour for City Power, Rand Water to turn taps back on in Johannesburg South Africa
  5. Eswatini prosecutor asks to keep cellphones of AKA murder suspects South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa says force should be used to break Israel blockade on Gaza aid
US imposes sanctions on Zimbabwe's president, first lady and 9 top officials