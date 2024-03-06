City Power says it gave the all clear to Rand Water to pump at full load from the Eikenhof substation late on Tuesday night, giving hope to residents waiting to turn on their taps.
The entity had been experiencing faults at the substation which led to taps going dry from Sunday in a large area of Johannesburg as it affected pumping at Rand Water’s booster station.
Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “City Power has completed the repairs at Eikenhof substation, and 100% of power supply to Rand Water Board has been restored. Rand Water was informed at 11pm to take the full load to pump water to its customers.”
The system needs to replenish and fill reservoirs before domestic customers receive water.
In an update at 10am on Wednesday, Johannesburg Water said Rand Water has been pumping at 100% capacity since midnight.
"While supply is gradually restored, Johannesburg Water systems will take time to recover.
"Slight improvements have been noted in Crosby, Hursthill, Crown Gardens, Power Park, Doornkop West, and some parts of Roodepoort."
"Water tankers will be dispatched to areas that have not started receiving water."
TimesLIVE
Rand Water given green light to pump to thirsty Joburg suburbs
Image: 123RF
City Power says it gave the all clear to Rand Water to pump at full load from the Eikenhof substation late on Tuesday night, giving hope to residents waiting to turn on their taps.
The entity had been experiencing faults at the substation which led to taps going dry from Sunday in a large area of Johannesburg as it affected pumping at Rand Water’s booster station.
Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “City Power has completed the repairs at Eikenhof substation, and 100% of power supply to Rand Water Board has been restored. Rand Water was informed at 11pm to take the full load to pump water to its customers.”
The system needs to replenish and fill reservoirs before domestic customers receive water.
In an update at 10am on Wednesday, Johannesburg Water said Rand Water has been pumping at 100% capacity since midnight.
"While supply is gradually restored, Johannesburg Water systems will take time to recover.
"Slight improvements have been noted in Crosby, Hursthill, Crown Gardens, Power Park, Doornkop West, and some parts of Roodepoort."
"Water tankers will be dispatched to areas that have not started receiving water."
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Clamour for City Power, Rand Water to turn taps back on in Johannesburg
Rand Water in firing line over reduced flow to municipalities in arrears
EDITORIAL | Municipalities should embark on aggressive drives to ensure customers pay for essential services
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos