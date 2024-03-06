South Africa

Steve Biko Hospital suspends five nurses to probe negligence claims

'Unfortunate incident' captured on video by member of public

06 March 2024 - 21:21 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Gauteng health department says the 'unfortunate' incident at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital happened at a time when the hospital is trying to improve patients’ experience of care. Stock photo.
The Gauteng health department says the 'unfortunate' incident at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital happened at a time when the hospital is trying to improve patients’ experience of care. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Five nurses from the Steve Biko Academic Hospital have been placed on suspension by the facility management after allegations of gross negligence, the Gauteng health department said on Wednesday. 

Their suspension followed an incident at the hospital involving a 28-year-old man which was captured on video by a member of the public at the emergency unit on February 25. 

In the video, the man sitting on the floor is held by two people while others frantically call staff to help the man. One said the person is “dying in front of us while you are busy on the phone”. The nurses quickly take the patient away.

The department said the patient died in hospital.

“The facility management continues to engage the affected family to enable redress process to unfold. Counselling services have also been offered to the family.” 

The department said the “unfortunate” incident happened at a time when the hospital was strengthening interventions to improve patients’ experience of care.

“Those measures include the launch of the Gauteng health department's 'I Serve with A Smile' campaign, a change management programme aimed at improving staff attitudes and quality of services.” 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

See to it that there are tougher ‘safety’ measures, students tell MUT after pink-eye outbreak at residences

KZN health department notes rapid spread of infection in province over the past week, with eThekwini metro responsible for 1,040 cases
News
1 day ago

BHEKISISA | Why the health department can’t employ these doctors

South Africa has close to 700 medical doctors who haven’t been able to find a job in the public sector since qualifying.
News
4 weeks ago

ANALYSIS | Health in 2023: deceptively busy year in fewer than 1,000 words

Though SA has a good healthcare worker strategy on paper, another year has passed with no clear indication that the state is committed to ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Police respond to alleged hostage incident at Durban fast-food outlet South Africa
  2. Cops question two women and two men over missing Joslin Smith South Africa
  3. Eswatini prosecutor asks to keep cellphones of AKA murder suspects South Africa
  4. 13 municipal workers arrested after violent eThekwini strikes South Africa
  5. Why Heineken is breaking tradition with a unique bottle design for SA South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa says force should be used to break Israel blockade on Gaza aid
US imposes sanctions on Zimbabwe's president, first lady and 9 top officials