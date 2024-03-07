South Africa

AfriForum seeks clarity on six-month closure of Lesotho water tunnel

Supply to SA will be affected as essential repairs and maintenance take place

07 March 2024 - 20:02 By TimesLIVE
The upcoming six-month closure of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project tunnel will have implications for water supply to South Africa, says the department of water and sanitation.
Image: 123RF/maridav

AfriForum has sought clarification from the department of water & sanitation — and expressed concerns regarding the upcoming six-month closure of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project tunnel. 

The department announced last week that the closure is scheduled from October 1 to March 31 2025. It said the closure was prompted by the need for extensive maintenance and repair work in the tunnels to ensure optimal water supply. 

The shutdown is set to affect water supply to South Africa. The Vaal river system as well as users along the Liebenbergsvlei river will be affected. Water supply to Mafube, Nketoana and Dihlabeng local municipalities in the Free State will also be affected.

In a letter to the department, AfriForum acknowledged the necessity of the maintenance work and sought detailed information on the plans and measures the department has in place to ensure water security during the maintenance period. 

 AfriForum said given the potential impact on water availability from rivers during the maintenance period, it emphasised the importance of understanding specific plans and management systems developed by the department to guarantee water security in affected areas.

“We are keen to learn about any contingency measures in place to address unforeseen challenges that may arise,” said Lambert de Klerk, AfriForum’s manager for environmental affairs. 

AfriForum also requested comprehensive details on the communication strategies the department will employ to keep residents informed.

The department said it was engaging affected municipalities and had put plans in place to ensure that water supply to these areas was sustained during the shutdown. It said closure would affect water availability from the rivers.

The department said it would be of utmost importance for communities along the affected areas to use water sparingly during the closure period. 

