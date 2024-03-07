South Africa

Giyani municipality VBS trio granted bail

07 March 2024 - 07:18
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Three suspects appeared in court in connection with R148m corruption at VBS Mutual Bank. File photo.
Three suspects appeared in court in connection with R148m corruption at VBS Mutual Bank. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

Three suspects arrested in connection with VBS Mutual Bank Bank corruption involving R148m were granted bail on Wednesday when they made their first appearance in the Giyani magistrate's court.

Risimati Hitler Maluleke was granted bail of R25,000, while Nditshedzeni Mashau and Zwivhuya Goodness Thishonge were granted R20,000 bail.

The Giyani municipality VBS Mutual Bank trio was arrested in a Tuesday morning raid by the serious corruption investigation unit of the Hawks. 

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said during 2017, two of the suspects invested R148m in VBS Mutual Bank.

It is alleged that “large amounts were paid to VBS Mutual Bank-affiliated companies as so-called ‘commissions’. Some of this money was laundered through several bank accounts including that of the third suspect,” Mogale said. 

The case will resume in the Polokwane specialised commercial crimes court on May 13 for docket disclosure.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Three charged for alleged R148m VBS Mutual Bank corruption

Three suspects who were arrested in connection with VBS Bank corruption involving R148m are expected to appear in the Giyani magistrate’s court on ...
News
1 day ago

PALI LEHOHLA | The unbrotherly callousness sends shiva-ahem-shivers down the spine — exhibit A: VBS’ demise

The empathy-devoid destruction of the VBS Mutual Bank and Enron holds major lessons for load-shedding, the absence of energy and development in SA
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Cyril Ramaphosa’s big show of force in KZN ahead of elections

The ANC pulled out all the stops to fill up Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium yesterday, in a show of strength designed to show it is still South ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Foreigners who assumed identities of SA citizens found guilty South Africa
  2. Teacher found hanging, pupil dies after rugby match in Gauteng South Africa
  3. Taxi drivers go on strike in parts of Gauteng South Africa
  4. Why Heineken is breaking tradition with a unique bottle design for SA South Africa
  5. Steve Biko Hospital suspends five nurses to probe negligence claims South Africa

Latest Videos

'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'
Dejected AKA murder suspects make second appearance in Durban magistrate's court