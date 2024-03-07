'If you play, you'll pay': Criminal charges laid against restaurant group for 'unpaid' music royalties

Sampra, a nonprofit organisation, said the licence fees collected from music users are paid to recording artists and record companies as 'Needletime Rights' royalties.
A battle over alleged unpaid music royalties for songs played in well-known restaurants across South Africa has led to a criminal case being opened by the South African Music Performance Rights Association (Sampra).
Sampra laid criminal charges against Life and Brand Portfolio — a popular restaurant group — for allegedly failing to pay the licence fees for music that their restaurants have played inside venues over the past four years.
Life & Brand Portfolio owns restaurants such as La Parada, Tiger’s Milk, Harbour House, Grand Africa, Lucky Fish and Chips, Live Bait, The Lookout and Old Town Italy.
“These restaurants have been playing music belonging to recording artists and record companies at their stores, unlawfully. They have refused to pay the applicable licence fees that would enable them to comply with the prescribed legislative provisions,” said Pfanani Lishivha, CEO of Sampra.
“This effectively means that the artists whose music is used by these restaurants will not be able to earn 'Needletime Rights' royalties even though these restaurants are making money in their restaurants as a result of using their intellectual property.”
