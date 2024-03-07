Courtesy of SABC News.
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
Five men stand accused of the murder of the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana soccer star at a house in Vosloorus in October 2014.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
