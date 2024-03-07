South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

07 March 2024 - 10:11 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News.

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

Five men stand accused of the murder of the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana soccer star at a house in Vosloorus in October 2014.

Accused #1 in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial wants to call cops as witnesses

The first accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, has brought an application to have his case reopened in the trial within ...
2 days ago

The puppet masters behind the killers for hire must be found too

That suspects have been identified in the AKA killing is progress, but we will probably never know who was the mastermind.
4 days ago

State accuses Meyiwa murder suspect of tailoring evidence

The state, in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Tuesday, accused the first suspect in the murder case, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya of fabricating a story ...
4 weeks ago
