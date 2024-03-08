A KwaZulu-Natal pastor who allegedly raped a minor at a Chatsworth church is expected to appear in court on Friday.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said police arrested a 31-year-old on Thursday in connection with the alleged rape of a 14-year-old.
Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said a multidisciplinary team which included the Hawks tracking team, metro police and the police family and sexual offences unit apprehended the man and seized sexual aids, laptops and cellphones this week.
Khoza said: “Any form of violence or exploitation against children is utterly deplorable. Perpetrators of such heinous crimes have to be promptly apprehended and face the full might of the law.”
She said it was disturbing that a pastor, who is entrusted with the responsibility of providing spiritual guidance, could be accused of rape, particularly in a country grappling with gender-based violence.
“It is imperative for the community to remain vigilant and co-operate with relevant authorities to ensure the protection of vulnerable individuals, especially minors. We urge anyone with information regarding similar incidents or any form of abuse to come forward and assist in investigations,” she said.
A team of social workers will provide psychosocial support to the victim and her family.
Khoza encouraged other victims to reach out to police, assuring them that social workers were ready to assist.
TimesLIVE
Chatsworth pastor arrested for allegedly raping minor
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
