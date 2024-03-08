South Africa

Chatsworth pastor arrested for allegedly raping minor

08 March 2024 - 13:56 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A multidisciplinary law enforcement team has arrested a Chatsworth pastor for the alleged rape of a minor. File photo.
A multidisciplinary law enforcement team has arrested a Chatsworth pastor for the alleged rape of a minor. File photo.
Image: 123RF

A KwaZulu-Natal pastor who allegedly raped a minor at a Chatsworth church is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said police arrested a 31-year-old on Thursday in connection with the alleged rape of a 14-year-old.

Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said a multidisciplinary team which included the Hawks tracking team, metro police and the police family and sexual offences unit apprehended the man and seized sexual aids, laptops and cellphones this week.

Khoza said: “Any form of violence or exploitation against children is utterly deplorable. Perpetrators of such heinous crimes have to be promptly apprehended and face the full might of the law.”

She said it was disturbing that a pastor, who is entrusted with the responsibility of providing spiritual guidance, could be accused of rape, particularly in a country grappling with gender-based violence.

“It is imperative for the community to remain vigilant and co-operate with relevant authorities to ensure the protection of vulnerable individuals, especially minors. We urge anyone with information regarding similar incidents or any form of abuse to come forward and assist in investigations,” she said.

A team of social workers will provide psychosocial support to the victim and her family.

Khoza encouraged other victims to reach out to police, assuring them that social workers were ready to assist.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Man wanted for rape arrested after assault report at Welkom mall

When police in Welkom arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a woman at a mall on Monday, it turned out the man was also wanted for a ...
News
1 day ago

Man who raped churchgoer gets reduced sentence on appeal

A North West man sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment for rape and robbery has effectively had a decade sliced off his jail term.
News
3 days ago

Man found guilty of rape, attempted murder of his 11-month-old baby

The Pretoria high court has found a 32-year-old man guilty of the rape and attempted murder of his 11-month-old daughter last year.
News
1 week ago

Ex-SANDF member’s HIV attempted murder case close to conclusion

The attempted murder and rape case against a former member of the South African National Defence Force was on Wednesday postponed by the Pretoria ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Foreigners who assumed identities of SA citizens found guilty South Africa
  2. Border smuggling, zama zamas foiled during Operation Vala Umgodi South Africa
  3. 'If you play, you'll pay': Criminal charges laid against restaurant group for ... South Africa
  4. Taxi drivers go on strike in parts of Gauteng South Africa
  5. AfriForum seeks clarity on six-month closure of Lesotho water tunnel South Africa

Latest Videos

'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'
Dejected AKA murder suspects make second appearance in Durban magistrate's court