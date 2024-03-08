South Africa

Life sentence for man who raped five women in Cosmo City

08 March 2024 - 19:43 By TIMESLIVE
Thabang Mahlangu broke into the houses of women in the early hours of the morning, wielded a knife and raped and robbed them of their belongings. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

The Johannesburg high court sentenced a man who terrorised women in Cosmo City between February 2018 and January 2020 to life imprisonment on Friday. 

Thabang Mahlangu was arrested after being linked by DNA collected from five women who had reported cases of rape with the Douglasdale police station. 

He was charged with eight counts, ranging from rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances to housebreaking with intent to rape.

“He broke into the houses of women in the early hours of the morning, wielded a knife and raped and robbed them of their belongings. The fifth woman was raped on her way home from a nearby tavern,’ National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said. 

She said state advocate Rotondwa Phungo submitted that rape without the use of a condom was an aggravating factor in a country ravaged by HIV, increasing the risk of women either contracting HIV or falling pregnant or both. 

“The NPA applauds Adv Phungo and investigating officer Sgt France Mokwai for remaining steadfast in their pursuit of justice and their unwavering support to the survivors of these horrific crimes,” Mjonondwane said. 

 TimesLIVE 

