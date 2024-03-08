South Africa

N3 PMB-bound closed after fatal crash

08 March 2024 - 14:35 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Paramedics respond to a fatal crash on the N3 near Pietermaritzburg
Paramedics respond to a fatal crash on the N3 near Pietermaritzburg
Image: ALS Paramedics

The N3 Pietermaritzburg-bound was closed on Friday after a multi-vehicle pile-up which claimed the life of a delivery driver.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said paramedics responded to the crash involving two trucks and a light delivery vehicle at the Ashburton off-ramp near Pietermaritzburg at about 1pm. 

“Paramedics did a quick triage and found the driver of the light delivery vehicle was trapped in the wreckage.”

Staff assessed the man, believed to be in his 50s, and found he had sustained major injuries and there was nothing that could be done and he was declared dead, said Jamieson. 

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

KZN social worker dies after rescuing toddler

A KwaZulu-Natal social worker who died in a car crash while taking an abandoned child to a child and youth care centre will be remembered at a ...
News
1 day ago

Culpable homicide case against naval officer reinstated

Naval officer Keamogetswe Khunofu, charged with culpable homicide for the death of Michelle de Clerck, appeared in the Vredenburg magistrate’s court ...
News
1 week ago

I was motionless for an hour because my arm was trapped, recounts ANC bus crash survivor

Postmortems of eight killed when bus travelling to Mpumalanga from ANC election manifesto launch in Durban overturned expected on Monday.
News
1 week ago

At least 9 people killed as bus ferrying ANC manifesto launch supporters crashes in KZN

At least nine people returning home to Mpumalanga after the ANC election manifesto launch in Durban were killed in a bus crash early on Sunday ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Foreigners who assumed identities of SA citizens found guilty South Africa
  2. Border smuggling, zama zamas foiled during Operation Vala Umgodi South Africa
  3. 'If you play, you'll pay': Criminal charges laid against restaurant group for ... South Africa
  4. Taxi drivers go on strike in parts of Gauteng South Africa
  5. AfriForum seeks clarity on six-month closure of Lesotho water tunnel South Africa

Latest Videos

Soweto Derby: Get ready with Arena Sports Show & William Shongwe
'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'