The N3 Pietermaritzburg-bound was closed on Friday after a multi-vehicle pile-up which claimed the life of a delivery driver.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said paramedics responded to the crash involving two trucks and a light delivery vehicle at the Ashburton off-ramp near Pietermaritzburg at about 1pm.
“Paramedics did a quick triage and found the driver of the light delivery vehicle was trapped in the wreckage.”
Staff assessed the man, believed to be in his 50s, and found he had sustained major injuries and there was nothing that could be done and he was declared dead, said Jamieson.
The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.
TimesLIVE
N3 PMB-bound closed after fatal crash
Image: ALS Paramedics
The N3 Pietermaritzburg-bound was closed on Friday after a multi-vehicle pile-up which claimed the life of a delivery driver.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said paramedics responded to the crash involving two trucks and a light delivery vehicle at the Ashburton off-ramp near Pietermaritzburg at about 1pm.
“Paramedics did a quick triage and found the driver of the light delivery vehicle was trapped in the wreckage.”
Staff assessed the man, believed to be in his 50s, and found he had sustained major injuries and there was nothing that could be done and he was declared dead, said Jamieson.
The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
KZN social worker dies after rescuing toddler
Culpable homicide case against naval officer reinstated
I was motionless for an hour because my arm was trapped, recounts ANC bus crash survivor
At least 9 people killed as bus ferrying ANC manifesto launch supporters crashes in KZN
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos