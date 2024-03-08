South Africa

WATCH | Competition Commission's media and digital platform marketing inquiry

08 March 2024 - 10:12 By TImesLIVE
The Competition Commission's inquiry into the media and digital platforms market is continuing on Friday.

Arena Holdings acting CEO Pule Molebeledi is expected to make submissions on day five of the public hearings.

TimesLIVE

