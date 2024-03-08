WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The trial of five men accused of killing football star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court.
Meyiwa, who was the captain of Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and the national team, was killed in what appeared to be a house invasion in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014.
Some of the accused have been contesting alleged confessions submitted to court by the prosecution, claiming they were coerced into admitting involvement in the murder.
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
