WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

08 March 2024 - 10:13 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of five men accused of killing football star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court.

Meyiwa, who was the captain of Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and the national team, was killed in what appeared to be a house invasion in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014.

Some of the accused have been contesting alleged confessions submitted to court by the prosecution, claiming they were coerced into admitting involvement in the murder.

Accused #1 in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial wants to call cops as witnesses

The first accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, has brought an application to have his case reopened in the trial within ...
4 days ago

The puppet masters behind the killers for hire must be found too

That suspects have been identified in the AKA killing is progress, but we will probably never know who was the mastermind.
5 days ago

State accuses Meyiwa murder suspect of tailoring evidence

The state, in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Tuesday, accused the first suspect in the murder case, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya of fabricating a story ...
1 month ago
