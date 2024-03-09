South Africa

Trio nabbed during anti-crime operations to appear in various Limpopo courts

09 March 2024 - 11:42 By TIMESLIVE
Three people have been arrested in operations by Limpopo police. File photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Three people will appear in various Limpopo courts after their arrests during the past week.

The three, aged between 35 and 63, were arrested between Thursday night and early Friday during various anti-crime operations conducted by the Limpopo police provincial task team together with various specialised units.

They were arrested for a range of crimes, including business robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen property and possession of and dealing in dagga.

Police also recovered a hijacked vehicle, police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.

“The members of Vispol task team, together with the Mopani district tracing team, arrested a suspect sought for house breaking and theft committed in Nkuzani Village in Hlanganani policing area. The suspect was found in possession of the stolen property that included groceries and electrical appliances.” 

“In another operation, the team acted on intelligence information and arrested a 63-year-old woman for possession of and dealing in dagga at her house in Mehlareng village in Magatle policing area. They seized 3kg of dagga and an undisclosed amount of cash believed to be proceeds from dagga sales,” Ledwaba said.

“Lastly, acting on a tip-off about a suspect wanted for business robbery committed in Moletlane policing area, the team managed to arrest a 35-year-old man who was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition and the robbed cellphones, laptops and solar panels.”

The suspect was also linked to more than 10 business robberies committed across Lebowakgomo.

“The team also confiscated a silver Polo believed to have been used to commit crimes,” Ledwaba said.

“The suspects will soon appear in their respective magistrates' courts.”

TimesLIVE

