South Africa

Dry taps in Joburg: These are the problematic reservoirs

12 March 2024 - 13:46 By TimesLIVE
A Joburg Water team at work.
Image: Johannesburg Water via X

The Linden 1, Linden 2 and Blairgowrie systems remain critically low to empty after the Eikenhof pumping station power outage, Johannesburg Water said on Tuesday.

No explanation was provided.

The entity offered some hope to residents serviced by the Kensington B reservoir, which it said is “on a recovery trajectory”. However, “we anticipate it will take a few days to show significant improvements”.

Joburg dry taps: week of 'hell' for residents and business owners

Last week has been described as "a week of hell" for residents and business owners in large parts of Randburg who spent for almost eight days without ...
News
7 hours ago

The Berea reservoir is critically low, which Joburg Water attributed to high demand, saying poor pressure is expected in certain parts of the supply zone.

There are slight improvements at Hursthill 2 but both reservoirs in this area remain critically low.

“Poor pressure can be expected in certain parts.”

In Orange Farm, Ennerdale, and Lawley, reservoirs improved overnight but levels remain low.

The Bryanston tower is supplying normally but remains low due to high demand.

“Johannesburg Water continues to monitor all affected systems. Outlets of the critically low reservoirs will be throttled overnight to build capacity for the next day.”

TimesLIVE

